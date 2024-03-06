Northern Liberties to hold its first espresso martini crawl on March 16

Northern Liberties bars and restaurants are celebrating National Espresso Martini Day (yes, that's a thing!) with a new event that highlights the neighborhood's best caffeinated cocktails.

The Northern Liberties Espresso Martini Crawl takes place on Saturday, March 16 — one day after the trendy cocktail's national holiday. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fourteen establishments will offer their takes on the espresso martini and coffee-infused foods. They will be competing for bragging rights and the title of Northern Liberties' "Best Espresso Martini," with patrons and judges submitting votes.

MORE: The Phillies ended Dollar Dog Nights, so a South Philly restaurant is stepping to the plate

Here are the participating restaurants:

• Añejo Philadelphia — 1001 N. Second St.

• Bar1010 — 701 N. Second St.

• Bourbon and Branch — 705 N. Second St.

• Cantina Dos Segundos — 931 N. Second St.

• El Camino Real — 1040 N. Second St.

• Figo Italian — 1033 N. Second St.

• Jerry’s Bar — 129 W. Laurel St.

• North 3rd — 801 N. Third St.

• North Bowl — 909 N. Second St.

• SET NoLibs — 1030 N. Second St.

• SIN Steak Italian Nightlife — 1102 Germantown Ave.

• Silk City — 435 Spring Garden St.

• Standard Tap — 901 N. Second St.

• Urban Village Brewing Company — 1001 N. Second St.

Each bar and restaurant will showcase at least one special espresso martini, priced at either $8, $10 or $12.

Along with several classic vodka espresso martinis, people can sip coffee cocktails made with rum at Cantina Dos Segundos and Jerry's Bar, whiskey at Bourbon & Branch and tequila at Añejo. Jerry's Bar also has a non-alcoholic espresso martini, flavored with salted caramel.

Adventurous imbibers can try what is arguably the most unique offering among the bunch: Bar1010's Parmigiano Espresso Martini, which is topped with cheese.

There will be themed food offerings like french toast with espresso-infused chocolate syrup at SET NoLibs, coffee-spiced steak and eggs at Jerry's Bar, espresso-rubbed brisket sliders at Standard Tap and mini coffee ice cream sandwiches at Urban Village Brewing Co.

Madison K Cookies, at 800 N. Second Street, will sell espresso martini-themed cookies and cupcakes.

The C-Room Nails and Spa, at 712 N. Second St., will offer coffee-infused manicure and pedicure treatments that come in varieties like Milk and Honey Latte and Mint and Coffee Espresso. The nail spa will accept walk-ins and appointments made by calling (267) 910-6666.

"This Espresso Martini Crawl will have something for everyone — from classic concoctions to avant-garde interpretations and out of the box creations," said Cassidy Martin, executive director of the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District. "We hope for the Espresso Martini Crawl to become a neighborhood tradition to highlight Northern Liberties' classic establishments, evolving talent and magnetic appeal to locals and visitors alike."

The 21-and-over bar crawl is free to attend. Food and drinks are pay-as-you-go. Reservations and walk-in policies vary by restaurant.

Saturday, March 1611 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pay as you goParticipating bars and restaurants in Northern Liberties