The Phillies ended Dollar Dog Nights, so a South Philly restaurant is stepping to the plate

Dollar Dog Nights at Citizens Bank Park may be over, but a South Philly restaurant still wants Phillies fans to enjoy cheap franks.

Last week, the Phillies announced that Dollar Dog Nights – select games in which fans could buy hot dogs for $1 each – had come to an end after 25 years. Instead, they're offering a "buy one, get one" hot dog promotion on two nights in April. It was a this-is-why-we-can't-have-nice-things move prompted by fans throwing hot dogs onto the field, among other incidents.

But Juana Tamale, a Mexican restaurant at 1941 E. Passyunk Ave., will be offering its own $1 hot dog deal during every Phillies home game. Owner Jennifer Zavala said that the restaurant will have all the normal hot dog fixings, plus some Juana-specific toppings at an extra cost. It doesn't offer vegan or veggie dogs yet, but Zavala said she's on the hunt for a good one.

Juana Tamale already offers a $2 hot dog and a hot dog tamale, so Zavala said it seemed like a no-brainer to add a dollar dog option. Plus, she just really loves hot dogs, which she said are a huge part of Mexican culture, and even hopes to open her own hot dog shop at some point.

"Even when I opened Juana Tamale, I wanted to open a hot dog spot," Zavala said. "I love West Philly so I was hoping to go that direction, and over the last few months I've been kind of seeing where the hot dog culture is here, and it's faded away."

The Phillies allow fans to bring food into Citizens Bank Park, so long as they adhere to bag requirements. Juana Tamala is about a 10-minute drive or a 30-minute walk to the ballpark, making it a convenient spot for many fans to pick up cheap hot dogs on their way to the game. But the restaurant's promotion is also an opportunity for people who don't have tickets to join in the fun.

"I'm near the stadiums, so if people want to walk or take the train and get off at Broad and Snyder, I'm right there," Zavala said. "They can buy 50 hot dogs and throw them down Broad Street if they want, just to get hyped up for the game."

During the Phillies' home opener on March 28, Smith Poultry will be smoking hot dogs outside Juana Tamale. Zavala said she hopes to partner with other chefs for her promotion, too. The hot dogs will be sourced from Reading's Berks Foods.

Courtesy/Juana Tamale Juana Tamale's jalepeno popper dog.

Zavala, who has appeared on Top Chef, gained attention in the city in 2017 for entering a vegan meatball into a South Philly meatball competition – an action that she said prompted death threats.

In October, she revealed her intention to leave the city after living here for 17 years and developing a bit of a love-hate relationship with it. At the time, she said the restaurant would stay open at least through her lease in July, and maybe longer. Now, Zavala said she may bring Juana Tamale with her, though she's not quite sure what that timeline looks like, or where she might go from here.

For now, Zavala said she's happy to offer $1 hot dogs, and hopes other restaurants hop on board, too.

"In this economy, no one can afford anything and I'm like 'I'm a mom, I'm broke and well-known,'" Zavala said. "'And $1 hot dog night just sounds like I'm going to take my kids over there and we're just going eat a bunch of hot dogs, have fun and hopefully go back and watch a Phillies game or at least see the buzz in the city, which is my favorite thing.'"