March 06, 2024

Campbell's is holding a giveaway for collectible Jason Kelce soup cans

Only 620 of the limited-edition cans will be available. The Camden-based company also made a donation to his charity.

Campbells Jason Kelce Jenny Elias/Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell Soup Company made limited-edition cans of chicken noodle soup honoring the career of Eagles legend Jason Kelce, who retired Monday. Fans can sign up to win one of the 620 collectible cans.

Jason Kelce's emotional retirement has left a lot of Eagles fans contemplating everything that will be missed on the field and what No. 62's legacy in Philadelphia will be as he begins his post-football life. It's a rare moment of reflection on a player recognized as one of the city's greatest professional athletes of all time.

To mark the occasion, Campbell Soup Company is giving away green, limited-edition cans of classic chicken noodle soup that honor Kelce's status as one of the greats. The collectible "Legend Edition" cans — a first for Campbell's — will be available in a giveaway that fans can sign up for online. The link will be provided here as soon as Campbell's launches the giveaway. Only 620 cans are available.

The can features the outlines of Kelce's beard and eyebrows with a signature in the middle, his gold captain's patch on the side and the words, "Super Bowl Champ" and "Go Birds."

Campbell's Chunky brand also made a $62,000 donation to Kelce's (Be)Philly charity, which offers financial support for organizations that work to improve the academic and economic outcomes of students at Philadelphia public schools. The nonprofit's merchandise company, Underdog Apparel, gives its proceeds to educational organizations such as Heights Philadelphia and Coded by Kids.

Last year, Kelce appeared in a Campbell's commercial with his brother, Travis, and mom, Donna. It was a bit painful for Eagles fans, since it featured Travis gloating about the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Eagles with an annoying ringtone on his phone. The commercial is now dated by the fact that the Chiefs have since won another Super Bowl.

Travis may have more rings to flaunt than Jason does, but is he the first Campbell's "Legend Edition" athlete? Nope, he's just the Maauto to Mahomes. Not even Donovan McNabb and Reggie White — two former Eagles who had sponsorship deals with Campbell's — can make that claim to fame.

