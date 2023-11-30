More Events:

November 30, 2023

Manayunk's Lincoln Mill Haunted House to debut scary, Christmas-themed attraction

Tickets to the Saturday, Dec. 16 event — which features evil elves and a demonic Santa — start at $32

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Haunted Attractions
lincoln mill manayunk christmas Provided Image/Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Manayunk's Lincoln Mill Haunted House will host the 'A Twisted Christmas' spooky holiday walk-through on Saturday, Dec. 16.

For those who prefer "The Nightmare Before Christmas" to saccharine Hallmark Channel holiday rom-coms, a spooky attraction in Manayunk is dusting off its Halloween finery to host a yuletide scare.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House, located at 4100 Main St. in what used to be the home of the Mad River bar, will debut the "A Twisted Christmas" haunted walk-through Saturday, Dec. 16 from 6-10 p.m. 

MORE: Adventure Aquarium to celebrate the holidays with world's tallest underwater Christmas tree

Brave attendees will witness Viktor Kane, the fictional owner of the former textile mill that now accommodates the haunted house, lure his workers to the building's creepy basement, where they are transformed into evil elves. The Viktor character is inspired by the German legend of the half-demon Krampus — a devilish companion to St. Nicholas who beats naughty kids with sticks and drags them to the underworld.

The attraction features more than 35 actors posing as Viktor and his minions. The scary mood will be set with Christmas decorations, eerie lighting and a themed, spooky soundtrack.

"Considering our attraction has naturally been designed to be scary, it only made sense that our Christmas experience be a dark twisted one that continues to build upon the Lincoln Mill story," Lincoln Mill co-founder Jared Bilsak said in a release.

Tickets for the one-night-only event start at $32 and are available onlineGuests can pay an extra $20 per ticket to "skip the line." VIP packages, which include unlimited entries to the attraction, are available for $75.

This fall, Lincoln Mill opened for its second Halloween season. The venue also has hosted a fright-filled haunted house for Valentine's Day and a "Halfway to Halloween" event in April.

A Twisted Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 16
6-10 p.m. | Tickets start at $32
Lincoln Mill Haunted House
4100 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Haunted Attractions Philadelphia Christmas Haunted House Manayunk Entertainment

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philly - Wilma theater

'Fat Ham' by James Ijames kicks off The Wilma Theater’s bold new season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver sentenced up to 24 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run at Bucks County McDonald's
McDonalds Hit Run

Sponsored

Money markets for small businesses
Small business owner calculating expenses

Adult Health

Certain personality traits – like being an extrovert – may lower risk for dementia
Dementia Personality Link

Pets

Mysterious canine respiratory illness hits Pennsylvania
Canine respiratory illness

Sponsored

Eagles-49ers Week 13 injury report, with analysis
112923FletcherCox

Holiday

Philadelphia's annual all-holiday parade returns to Market Street on Saturday
philly holiday parade

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved