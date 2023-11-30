Manayunk's Lincoln Mill Haunted House to debut scary, Christmas-themed attraction

For those who prefer "The Nightmare Before Christmas" to saccharine Hallmark Channel holiday rom-coms, a spooky attraction in Manayunk is dusting off its Halloween finery to host a yuletide scare.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House, located at 4100 Main St. in what used to be the home of the Mad River bar, will debut the "A Twisted Christmas" haunted walk-through Saturday, Dec. 16 from 6-10 p.m.

Brave attendees will witness Viktor Kane, the fictional owner of the former textile mill that now accommodates the haunted house, lure his workers to the building's creepy basement, where they are transformed into evil elves. The Viktor character is inspired by the German legend of the half-demon Krampus — a devilish companion to St. Nicholas who beats naughty kids with sticks and drags them to the underworld.

The attraction features more than 35 actors posing as Viktor and his minions. The scary mood will be set with Christmas decorations, eerie lighting and a themed, spooky soundtrack.

"Considering our attraction has naturally been designed to be scary, it only made sense that our Christmas experience be a dark twisted one that continues to build upon the Lincoln Mill story," Lincoln Mill co-founder Jared Bilsak said in a release.



Tickets for the one-night-only event start at $32 and are available online. Guests can pay an extra $20 per ticket to "skip the line." VIP packages, which include unlimited entries to the attraction, are available for $75.

This fall, Lincoln Mill opened for its second Halloween season. The venue also has hosted a fright-filled haunted house for Valentine's Day and a "Halfway to Halloween" event in April.

Saturday, Dec. 16



6-10 p.m. | Tickets start at $32



Lincoln Mill Haunted House



4100 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127