November 17, 2023

Adventure Aquarium to celebrate the holidays with world's tallest underwater Christmas tree

Scuba Santa will make appearances at the Camden attraction's winter spectacle, which also features fake snow flurries and a puppet show

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Adventure Aquarium's 'Christmas Underwater' holiday festivities include visits from Scuba Santa.

Adventure Aquarium's 'Christmas Underwater' holiday festivities include visits from Scuba Santa.

In the coming weeks, Adventure Aquarium visitors can celebrate Christmas by walking in a "winter water-land."

The aquarium, located on the Camden waterfront, will host "Christmas Underwater" from Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 24. The family-friendly festivities include visits with Santa Claus, fake snow flurries and a huge, decorated underwater tree.

MORE: This BYOB trolley tour takes riders to see Philly's holiday light displays

The month-long event will feature "Scuba Santa," a version of Santa who shares holiday cheer and greets visitors while diving with sharks, sea turtles and rays. Scuba Santa will make multiple daily dives in the aquarium's Ocean Realm and will head onto land for meet and greets each Thursday through Sunday.

Another highlight of the festivities is the aquarium's installation of the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree. The massive tree stands 18 feet tall and is adorned with 400 shimmering custom-sculpted corals. The aquarium has already begun placing the tree among its shiver of sandbar, sand tiger and nurse sharks.

During Christmas Underwater, guests also can watch the "Merry Fishmas, Boris" puppet show, listen to a festive story featuring Poppy the African penguin and walk among the "Snowtunda," which sprinkles the main area of the aquarium with snow-like flurries. Seasonal food and drinks will be available to purchase, including the Gobbler turkey burger, peppermint hot chocolate and a gingerbread sundae. 

Tickets can be purchased at the aquarium's box office or in advance online.

Christmas Underwater

Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Dec. 24
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

