Volunteers needed for Philly's citywide cleanup event in April

Your baseboards aren't the only things that could use a little spring cleaning. Philadelphia's parks and neighborhood blocks are also in need of some TLC, and the city is recruiting volunteers to help.

Philly Spring Cleanup, the largest citywide, single-day cleanup event, returns Saturday, April 6. Hosted by the Streets Department, the marathon clean takes places at hundreds of locations in the city. Though work varies by project, volunteers can expect to collect trash, paint benches, plant new bulbs, sweep sidewalks or cover up graffiti.



According to the city, volunteers have removed more than 11.4 million pounds of trash at Philly Spring Cleanups since the event began in 2008.



People can sign up for a project near their homes by browsing the online portal, or register a new project themselves. In case of rain, the cleanup will be held Saturday, April 13.



Saturday, April 6

Various locations

