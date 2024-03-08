Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page
Add a child page

More Events:

March 08, 2024

Volunteers needed for Philly's citywide cleanup event in April

Projects include collecting trash, painting benches, sweeping sidewalks and planting bulbs

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Cleanup
Philly Spring Cleanup 2024 Kait Privitera/City of Philadelphia

Volunteers at the Philly Spring Cleanup on Saturday, April 6 will sweep sidewalks, pick up trash and give park benches and graffitied walls a fresh coat of paint.

Your baseboards aren't the only things that could use a little spring cleaning. Philadelphia's parks and neighborhood blocks are also in need of some TLC, and the city is recruiting volunteers to help.

Philly Spring Cleanup, the largest citywide, single-day cleanup event, returns Saturday, April 6. Hosted by the Streets Department, the marathon clean takes places at hundreds of locations in the city. Though work varies by project, volunteers can expect to collect trash, paint benches, plant new bulbs, sweep sidewalks or cover up graffiti. 

MORE: Philly Bike Expo is cycling back to convention center this month

According to the city, volunteers have removed more than 11.4 million pounds of trash at Philly Spring Cleanups since the event began in 2008.

People can sign up for a project near their homes by browsing the online portal, or register a new project themselves. In case of rain, the cleanup will be held Saturday, April 13.

Philly Spring Cleanup

Saturday, April 6
Various locations

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Cleanup Philadelphia Volunteering Neighborhoods Streets Department Parks

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Chess star from Philly who alleged sexual assault will have claims heard by game's governing body
Jennifer Shahade Chess

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Men's Health

Many Americans' health can benefit from behavior changes, but making them is not easy
Behavior Change Health

Entertainment

Joey Graziadei's friend runs weekly 'Bachelor' watch parties at Urban Saloon
joey graziadei bachelor urban saloon

Eagles

Brandon Graham says he wants media career after his playing days are over
Brandon-Graham-Super-Bowl-LII-Tom-Brady-Strip-Sack

Weekend

A St. Patrick's Day parade, pop-up bar and the Oscars: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide St. Patrick's Day Parade

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved