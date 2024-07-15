Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestant Susan Noles to host QVC shopping special on Saturday

Susan Noles earned fans during her time on "The Golden Bachelor" dating show with her sassy humor, fun fashion choices and tight friendships with fellow contestants. The Delco native will soon make a triumphant return to TV to share shopping tips.

Noles will host "Susan Noles Now," a special airing on the West Chester-based QVC shopping network on Saturday, July 20, at 9 p.m. Alongside QVC program host Jane Treacy, Noles will offer advice while presenting some of her favorite fashion and beauty products available to purchase through the network. The special will also be available to stream on QVC+ after it airs.

RELATED: Susan Noles to co-host dating podcast with fellow 'Golden Bachelor' contestant

"(Susan Noles) is going to share her 35+ years’ experience in hair and makeup with YOU, so you can look and feel your best with her favorite QVC finds during her NEW show on QVC,” the network wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.



Noles, 67, lives in Aston Township, where she runs a wedding officiating company, Nuptials by Noles. She also has worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist. She previously was married to former Phillies pitcher Dickie Noles, with whom she shares kids. Last fall, Noles entered the national spotlight when she appeared in Season 1 of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," starring 72-year-old Gerry Turner.

Noles did not form a lasting romantic relationship on "Golden Bachelor," but she quickly became a fixture in Bachelor Nation. In January, she officiated Turner's televised "Golden Wedding" with the winner of his season, Theresa Nist, though the couple has since split up. Noles also appeared several times during Season 28 of "The Bachelor," starring Montgomery County's Joey Graziadei, and launched the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast with fellow "Golden Bachelor" alum Kathy Swarts.

Sadly, Noles was not chosen to lead "The Golden Bachelorette" spinoff premiering this fall. (In an interview with PhillyVoice in March, she joked that Philadelphia would "burn down the city if I'm not the Golden Bachelorette.") But she is making her return to TV in other ways. She was chosen to represent "Golden Bachelor" on an upcoming episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," though the air date has not yet been revealed. And she's been working closely with QVC as part of their new initiative, Quintessential 50 (Q50).

Q50 brings together 50 female celebrities, activists, business leaders and lifestyle experts who "exemplify the possibilities of life over 50," QVC said in a release. Along with Noles, other members of Q50 with local connections include Philly native singer Patti LaBelle, as well as retired Eagles center Jason Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. Through the initiative — part of a larger "Age of Possibility" campaign that kicked off in April — the network is working to shift perceptions around aging by offering relevant products, programming and dedicated resources across TV, e-commerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, to make "women over 50 feel both seen and supported."

"I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you excited people I just wanna reach home to all the people 50 and up to tell you life is not over babe," Noles wrote in a comment on QVC's Instagram post about her shopping special. "It’s the best part ever join me."

