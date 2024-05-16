More News:

May 16, 2024

Man who escaped from Philly police caught in Northern Liberties by U.S. Marshals

Nafiysh Knox-Schenck, 32, had fled from the back of a police vehicle in East Germantown on Monday.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Nafiysh Knox-Schenck, 32, was captured Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service at a condominium complex in Northern Liberties. He had fled from a Philadelphia police vehicle Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service has captured a man who escaped from police custody after he was arrested Monday for alleged firearms violations. 

Nafiysh Knox-Schenck, 32, was apprehended Wednesday afternoon at an condominium complex on the 600 block of West Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties. 

A U.S. Marshals task force began surveilling the complex at 7 a.m. Wednesday, believing Knox-Schenck was hiding inside. At 12:30 p.m. Knox-Schenck surrendered after U.S. Marshals announced their presence outside a unit on the sixth floor. 

Knox-Schenck had been arrested Monday morning by Philadelphia police during a traffic stop in East Germantown because he had an open arrest warrant. A firearm was recovered during the arrest, authorities said. 

Knox-Schenck was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle. He then fled on foot after the vehicle's rear door was opened, authorities said. He ran eastbound on Collum Street, and police were unable to catch up with him. 

"Our fugitive task force has the most experience in the country apprehending escapees and the Marshals Service will always support law enforcement agencies who need violent criminals brought back into custody," said Robert Clark, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

