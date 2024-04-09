Parks on Tap, Philly's traveling beer garden, sets 2024 schedule

Parks on Tap, the yearly beer garden series that travels to Philadelphia parks, will return next week to kick off its 2024 schedule that runs through September and tours 19 different parks.

The series, now in its seventh year, raises money to support improvements at each of the city parks where the multi-day events are held. It's run by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and FCM Hospitality, whose food and drink menu has a mix of offerings for people who want to hang out around the parks and their surrounding areas.

This year, Parks on Tap will make 26 stops, with multiple events at a handful of parks. The menu and prices will be the same at each of the events. Draft and canned beers cost $8, cocktails are $11 and wine costs $9. Soda, water and lemonade costs $3. The food menu has sharable items like pretzel nuggets, chips and dips, in addition to a selection of sandwiches, burgers, cheesesteaks, hot dogs and salads.

Admission to all events is free but requires a Parks on Tap membership that can be completed on arrival and only needs to be done once per season. Hours for each event are Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon-10 p.m. This year's schedule is listed below:

• April 17-21: Azalea Garden, Fairmount Park

• May 1-5: Matthias Baldwin Park, Spring Garden

• May 8-12: Schuylkill Banks, Center City

• May 15-19: Dickinson Square Park, South Philadelphia

• May 22-27 (Memorial Day weekend): Clark Park, West Philadelphia

• May 29-2: Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown

• June 5-9: Pastorius Park, Chestnut Hill

• June 12-16: Belmont Plateau, West Philadelphia

• June 19-23: Lemon Hill, Fairmount

• June 26-30: Pretzel Park, Manayunk

• July 3-7 (July 4th weekend): Shofuso Japanese House, West Philadelphia

• July 10-14: McMichael Park, East Falls

• July 17-21: Campbell Square, Port Richmond

• July 24-28: Historic Rittenhouse Town, West Mount Airy

• July 31-Aug. 4: Gorgas, Roxborough

• Aug. 7-11: Clark Park, West Philadelphia

• Aug. 14-18: Dickinson Square Park, South Philadelphia

• Aug. 21-25: Discovery Center, Strawberry Mansion

• Aug. 28-Sept. 2 (Labor Day weekend): Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown

• Sept. 4-8: Schuylkill Banks, Center City

• Sept. 11-15: Spring Gardens, Spring Garden

• Sept. 18-22: Matthias Baldwin Park, Spring Garden

• Sept. 25-29: Strawberry Mansion Bridge, Strawberry Mansion

Rain dates are reserved for Oct. 2-6 and Oct. 9-13.

Entry to all Parks on Tap events requires a government-issued photo ID for people 21 and older. Children are allowed to attend events with parents or legal guardians. Dogs are welcome. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Each location has seating for about 200 people, but guests are also permitted to bring their own chairs and blankets. All events will have a restroom trailer on site.

Since it was launched, Parks on Tap has attracted more than 200,000 people to its events at Philly parks. A portion of the proceeds helps pay for things like trail work and maintenance, tree plantings, signage and free music and movie programs.