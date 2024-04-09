Brunch spot Sabrina's Cafe opens Philly airport location

Sabrina's Cafe has opened a new storefront at Philadelphia International Airport, its sixth location in the region.

The restaurant, in Terminal C, offers its usual brunch options, but also sells on-the-go items for travelers to pick up before their flights.

Sabrina's is known for staples like its stuffed brioche French toast, chicken and waffles, vegetarian huevos rancheros and shrimp and grits. It also serves sandwiches, burgers, bowls, tacos and specialty drinks — including a stuffed French toast latte and Lucky Charms matcha latte.

The cafe was founded in 2001 by Raquel and Robert De Abreu, who opened the original location near the Italian Market in South Philly. That location closed during the pandemic. Over the years, Sabrina's has added Philly locations on South Street and in Fairmount and University City. There also are locations in Wynnewood, Montgomery County and Collingswood, New Jersey.

The airport restaurant was opened in partnership with the operator of Bud & Marilyn's, the Center City restaurant that also opened a location in Terminal C.

On Instagram, Sabrina's said airport employees will get 10% off their orders.

The airport's concessions have increasingly featured Philly restaurants over the last several years. Chickie's & Pete's, Tony Luke's cheesesteaks, La Colombe coffee, Yards Brewing Co. and Jim's South Street Famous Cheesesteaks all have added airport locations.