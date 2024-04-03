More Culture:

Grocery chain magnate Jeff Brown reportedly invests in Di Bruno Bros.

Details of the former mayoral candidate's backing remain unclear, but the gourmet food shops aren't expected to greatly change.

By Michaela Althouse
Di Bruno Bros. was founded in 1939 and has five locations in the Philadelphia area.

After his unsuccessful mayoral run, Jeff Brown appears to have refocused on expanding his business portfolio.  

A company owned by Brown has invested in local grocery chain Di Bruno Bros., the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. Just exactly how much Brown invested in the chain known for meats, cheeses and gourmet food is unclear, but Sandy Brown, Jeff's wife, confirmed to the news outlet that a family-owned entity had become a secured creditor in Di Bruno Bros. 

Brown's Super Stores, which is headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, operates 12 ShopRite and Fresh Grocer stores in the region. A secured creditor is an investment that's backed by collateral. Brown was formerly the president and CEO of the company but stepped down during his campaign. 

Di Bruno Bros. and Brown's Super Stores both did not respond to a request for comment. 

Most of the details of the investment remain under wraps, however the Philadelphia Business Journal reported that the Brown plan to use their retail experience and technology to "create a new entity that is financially resilient and builds upon the exceptional quality and customer experience." Di Bruno's locations are closed Thursday for a technology update. 

A source told the Inquirer that customers wouldn't notice the changes to Di Bruno Bros., and that the current owners would remain at the company. Di Bruno Bros. was founded in 1939 and has five locations in the Philadelphia area.

Michaela Althouse
