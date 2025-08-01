Phillies demote Johan Rojas, Daniel Robert to make room for Jhoan Duran, Harrison Bader

The Phillies added two players at the trade deadline who will be on the 26-man roster for the rest of the season.

Which means two players had to lose their jobs.

Jhoan Duran was acquired first, prior to the trade deadline, in a splashy deal that makes him the first de facto closer for the Phillies in years. He will anchor a bullpen that could have a very different look and feel a few weeks from now. The demotion of Daniel Robert comes as little surprise as he's struggled in the majors with a 5.79 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched.

Harrison Bader's arrival made for more of a difficult choice. Also a former Twin, Bader is expected to play most, but not all, days in either center or right field (he is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game). Fans knew his acquisition meant that either Max Kepler or Johan Rojas would get sent down.

The numbers don't really paint a clear answer, but the $10 million the Phillies are set to pay Kepler this season either way probably also had a role:

Kepler Rojas PA 351 172 Slash .203/.297/.357 .224/.280/.289 HR, RBI 11, 33 1, 18 WAR -0.3 0.5 SB 0 12





Obviously, the Phillies decided to hang on to Kepler — who would have to pass through waivers — instead of Rojas, who had two remaining options.

It will be interesting to see if Nick Castellanos, Bader, Kepler and Marsh remain the outfield rotation for the rest of the season.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports