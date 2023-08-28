Dog-friendly restaurant and bar to open at King of Prussia Mall

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar's first lodge-style outpost in Pennsylvania will open next year at the King of Prussia Mall.

Founded in California in 2003, Lazy Dog's menu is a mix of sandwiches, burgers, salads, bowls and family-style meals. During the pandemic, Lazy Dog also introduced a series of takeout TV dinners, like BBQ meatloaf, chicken pot pie and fried chicken.

Dogs are welcome at Lazy Dog. Its restaurants have a canine-friendly patio and two options on the menu that are intended for dogs.

The King of Prussia location is expected to open during the second half of 2024. The building that formerly housed Fox & Hound will be demolished, and a new one will be built for Lazy Dog.

Lazy Dog's ambiance is modeled after small mountain towns, specifically those in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and Wyoming, with fireplaces, firepits, stone walls and a chandelier made from Aspen logs.

The King of Prussia Mall is in the midst of revamping its dining options, including recently announced plans to open the Italian food hall Eataly in 2025.

Lazy Dog has about 40 locations in the U.S., most of them in California, Texas and Colorado. In recent years, the restaurant's footprint has expanded to Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Virginia and Nevada.

"Lazy Dog has been received with open arms as we've joined new neighborhoods and we can't wait to be part of the community," Lazy Dog founder and CEO Chris Simms said of the upcoming King of Prussia location.