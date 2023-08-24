'Jersey Shore' stars seen at Wawa locations in Cape May County

Three "Jersey Shore" stars took a break from their G.T.L. (gym, tan, laundry) routines this week to visit a couple of Wawa stores in Cape May County.

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino — who all currently appear in MTV's spinoff series "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" — were seen Wednesday at Wawas in Wildwood and Lower Township's Villas neighborhood.



MORE: Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola to return to 'Jersey Shore' after decade away from the MTV franchise

So what exactly was the trio of reality stars — known collectively as M.V.P. — doing in the local convenience stores, besides grabbing a coffee or hoagie?

Along with snapping photos with customers, bystanders reported that the stars were filming a Wawa commercial. Sorrentino seemingly confirmed the theory by liking a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that mentions his involvement in a Wawa commercial.

The ads may in some way involve the chain's new pizza products, considering the castmates held pizza boxes as Wawa employees at the shoot wore "I heart pizza" shirts. In a TikTok taken on set, M.V.P. can be heard exclaiming, "Wawa has pizza!"

At the Villas Wawa (1515 Bayshore Rd.), the three filmed inside the store. Later that evening, the stars filmed outside of the Wawa in Wildwood (418 West Rio Grande Ave.), which is known for its unique Doo Wop-style architecture. There was also a bright blue vintage car on set, and at one point the guys wore Eagles jerseys.

During their visit to the Wildwood area, the celebrities also reportedly met up with Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron — who recently ran into legal troubles over alleged tax fraud — and took a photo together, according to the Press of Atlantic City.



Their trip to Wildwood was a bit farther south than the "Jersey Shore" stars are used to, since their original show, which followed the shenanigans of a fun-loving group of friends from 2009 to 2012, was filmed at a now-famous house in Seaside Heights, Ocean County.

In 2018, the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority turned down a request to film a "Jersey Shore" reunion in Wildwood, saying the town "does not welcome the message" of the MTV reality show.



Currently, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," which has reunited nearly all of its original cast members for (slightly) more mature escapades, is in its sixth season. This season has seen the long-awaited return of original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and has followed the friends on a tour across the country, which included a stop in Atlantic City.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.