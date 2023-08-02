Wawa experiments with a new digital-first, no-shelves store format in West Philly

As the world evolves, so too does the Wawa customer experience. The convenience store chain is prototyping a digital-first, screen-centric retail environment at one of its University City locations.

The Wawa at 3300 Market St recently reopened after a week-long renovation that eschews the traditional shelves of a convenience store in favor of an experience that prioritizes on-screen ordering from Wawa’s mobile app and in-store displays.

Rather than perusing and selecting products on physical shelves, customers at the 3300 Market St. Wawa do their shopping virtually and then have their orders fulfilled by associates working at the store. The new format is designed to be a faster, more efficient experience for customers, the company told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Despite its simplified, more digital-centric appearance, this experimental new iteration of the nearly 60-year-old convenience store does not have any immediate impact on human-occupied jobs.

The new Wawa store format prototype arrives at a time when the company is experiencing both growth and challenges. On one hand, the convenience store chain is expanding into new states and plans to push further into central Pennsylvania with the goal of doubling its nationwide store count by 2030.

At the same time, Wawa has struggled to keep its downtown Philadelphia stores open and operating at normal capacity. Last year, Wawa shuttered multiple Center City stores and scaled back hours at others amidst an increase in shoplifting, violent incidents and the occasional unflattering viral video, such as the one depicting juveniles ransacking a Wawa in Mayfair last September.

Naturally, the Covid-19 pandemic took its own toll on Wawa’s downtown presence as well. In 2020, the company was forced to shutter its flagship store at Broad and Walnut less than five years after it opened, thanks in large part to diminished foot traffic in Center City after the onset of the pandemic.

Despite these challenges, Wawa has nonetheless been busy expanding its footprint and experimenting with various aspects of its business. With its roots firmly planted in and around its origin state of Pennsylvania, the company is planning to open new stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky by 2025. It also continues to experiment with its customer experience by adding more drive-through locations.

Wawa is also tinkering with its food offerings. The company recently added pizza to its menu for the third time in the company’s history, although the new Wawa pizza is only available at select locations for now.

With over 1,000 stores and 40,000 employees, Wawa is the largest private company in the state of Pennsylvania and currently ranks 24th among Forbes' list of the largest private companies in the country.