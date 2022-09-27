Police seek to identify nearly 100 juveniles who vandalized Mayfair Wawa

Philadelphia police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying roughly 100 juveniles that were seen looting and vandalizing a Wawa store in Mayfair over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 8:15 p.m. at the Wawa on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. In videos posted to social media, the juveniles were seen screaming, throwing snack items and breaking things in the store, KYW reported.

In total, police said that $10,000 in damages resulted from the incident. Investigators believe that at least some of the juveniles arrived to the store after leaving a roller skating rink located just a few doors down from the convenience store.

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department uploaded surveillance video and photos from the incident, searching for information on any of the people involved. In the video, the group of teenagers are seen rushing into the store, looting items, throwing things and knocking displays over before rushing outside.

Some of the juveniles were seen jumping on parked cars before fleeing the area on foot. No arrests have been made so far.

At a news conference on Monday, Commanding Officer Capt. Jason Ryan told WHYY that investigators haven't determined what triggered the incident, but it could be connected to social media.

"It does fit in with the past 10 years with the various kinds of flash mobs, car meets, and other spontaneous disorder," Ryan said. "The charges can include riot, criminal mischief, vandalism, theft, riot being a felony. If everyone's seen the video, it certainly falls into the parameters of what we can call a riot."

Those who believe they see any of the people shown in the surveillance footage are asked not to approach them, but to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the incident or any of the people involved can submit an anonymous tip to Philadelphia police at (215) 686-8477 or use this online form. People also can contact the Northeast Detective Division at (215) 686-3153.

"We are working closely with law enforcement to support their efforts to bring all of these perpetrators to justice as soon as possible," a spokesperson for Wawa told 6abc. "We remain committed to protecting our associates and customers and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for each customer, in every Wawa store. Nothing is more important to us."

Earlier this month, police released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for multiple Wawa robberies in the Northeast. On Sept. 8, the suspect was seen at a Wawa located on 8406 Castor Ave. with a handgun demanding money.

A few days later, on Sept. 11, the same suspect was seen in the Wawa on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, also with a handgun. He made off with more than $400 total. Wawa later announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.