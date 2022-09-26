Man charged after two people were killed during 'unsanctioned' drag race in Wildwood

A man from Pittsburgh was arrested after two people were struck and killed in a car crash in Wildwood during an "unsanctioned" drag racing event on Saturday night, prosecutors said.

The incident occurred before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, when officers from the Wildwood Police Department were called to Burk and Atlantic Avenues after hearing reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians.

When they arrived, they encountered Gerald J. White, 37, driving a 2003 Infinity, who attempted to flee the scene. He was quickly apprehended by police, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. A preliminary investigation found that White allegedly struck a 2014 Honda Civic, and then hit two pedestrians.



One of the pedestrians, Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, New Jersey, was the passenger in the Honda Civic and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, prosecutors said.

The crash occurred during H2Oi, an unsanctioned drag racing rally held over the weekend in Wildwood, as well as other beach towns. Three days before the crash occurred, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, along with Wildwood's police and Board of Commissioners, advised visitors and residents of the popular shore destination to be cautious of the event, and reiterated the town's "zero-tolerance" policy for reckless driving.

Byron told the Inquirer that his first order of business on Monday morning is to contact officials in Ocean City, Maryland, regarding the event, which was held there previously in 2019 and 2020. Byron said he believes officials in Ocean City must have come up with a solution to keep the drag racing event out of their town.

"We have heard of tragic deaths around this country based on stray bullets from illegal shootings hitting innocent bystanders and children; this is no different," said Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland. "Driving a motor vehicle at a high speed in a populated area is essentially the same as discharging a firearm. The results are the same, death and injury. Further, the size and weight of a motor vehicle also results in the destruction of public and private property."

Sutherland noted that similar events were held in Rio Grande and Seaville over the past several days, and warned those thinking of holding similar events in the future that there will be swift legal action taken against them.

White has been charged with two counts of death by auto, two counts of assault by auto, one count of eluding, one count of leaving the scene of an accident, and one count of violation of laws to protect public safety.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135. Information can be reported anonymously through the County's anonymous tip system by visiting this website from any computer or device.

Those with information about the crash or about H20i can also contact the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at (609) 889-3597.