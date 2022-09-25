St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction

Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10.

St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT.

The restrictions will be in place Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility improvements. St. Joseph's University is completing this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

PennDOT advises motorists to allow extra time while traveling through the work area due to backups and delays.

St. Joseph's University finalized its merger with University of the Sciences in June, and students moved into campus last month.

Along with the merger and utility improvements, St. Joseph's is working on installing a pedestrian underpass that travels beneath City Avenue as part of its Campus Master Plan. According to the construction schedule, construction will occur from November 2022 through July 2023. PennDOT has contributed $3 million to the pedestrian underpass project.