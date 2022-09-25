More News:

September 25, 2022

St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction

Lane closures are planned Mondays through Fridays beginning Sept. 29, according to PennDOT

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
City Ave St. Joseph's University Lane closures Street View/Google Maps

St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue, Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility improvements. The closures will take place Sept. 29 through Nov. 10.

Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10.

St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT.

The restrictions will be in place Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility improvements. St. Joseph's University is completing this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

PennDOT St. Joseph's University road closure

PennDOT advises motorists to allow extra time while traveling through the work area due to backups and delays.

St. Joseph's University finalized its merger with University of the Sciences in June, and students moved into campus last month.

Along with the merger and utility improvements, St. Joseph's is working on installing a pedestrian underpass that travels beneath City Avenue as part of its Campus Master Plan. According to the construction schedule, construction will occur from November 2022 through July 2023. PennDOT has contributed $3 million to the pedestrian underpass project.

