Italian food hall Eataly to open King of Prussia location in 2025

Eataly, the Italian marketplace and cooking school chain that has locations worldwide, plans to open a food hall that includes a full-scale restaurant and other vendors at the King of Prussia Mall.

Eataly locations, sometimes described as megastores for Italian cuisine, combine sit-down restaurants with beverage and bakery stands, kitchenware shops and cooking classes.

Eataly has signed a multiyear lease with Simon Property Group, the owner of the King of Prussia Mall, to open the food hall in 2025. Specific details about the location have not been revealed. This will be the first Eataly to open in the Philadelphia area.

Eataly's original store opened in Italy in 2007. The chain has expanded to more than 40 locations in 15 countries, including a flagship marketplace at New York City's Toy Center Building near Madison Square Garden. Many Eataly locations span multiple floors and cover more than 50,000 square feet. In recent years, Eataly has opened shops in Dallas, Boston and Las Vegas.

The company was founded by entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti, who previously ran the European consumer electronics chain UniEuro. Eataly has tried to capture the spirit of open markets in Europe, offering high-end dining alongside groceries, fine wine and cooking demonstrations.

Eataly nearly came to Philadelphia a decade ago. After its second U.S. store opened in Chicago, restaurateur Joe Bastianich, a business partner of Farinetti, said there were plans to expand to Philly next. One possible location was thought to be the former Strawbridge & Clothier store at 801 Market St., which is now occupied by a Giant Heirloom Market.

"Together with Simon, the Eataly at King of Prussia Mall will serve the greater Philadelphia region and transform the way customers enjoy Italian food," Eataly said in a statement. "The addition of Eataly further strengthens and solidifies King of Prussia Mall as the top dining and retail destination in the market."