76ers to hold virtual public meetings on arena proposal

The 76ers plan to hold five public meetings this month on their proposed East Market Street arena, a project that would replace a portion of the Fashion District Philadelphia mall just south of Chinatown.

Participants will need to register in advance online, the Sixers said. The schedule is as follows:

• Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m. (Mandarin-language meeting)

• Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m. (Cantonese-language meeting)

• Thursday, Aug 31, 6-8 p.m.

During each of the meetings, the Sixers will provide an overview of the project. Community members will be able to submit questions for the team's developers to answer during a Q&A session. All of the meetings will be recorded and available to view online once they are finished.

The 76ers said they soon will announce plans for in-person meetings about the arena.

The Chinatown coalition opposed to the 76ers arena expressed skepticism about the meetings and reiterated its view that the project has minimal public support.

"Philadelphia has shown overwhelming opposition to 76Place and the developers have systematically ignored it all," said Neeta Patel, interim executive director of Asian Americans United. "(Team owners David) Adelman, (Josh) Harris and (David) Blitzer are interested in building their arena, not in good faith dialogue with the community. That's why they've spent a year sneaking around and deceiving the public, and why the community found out about these meetings from reporters, not the 76Place team. It's a pattern of untrustworthy actions."



The $1.3 billion proposal calls for an arena on Market Street between 10th and 11th streets, extending up to Cuthbert Street along the southern border of Chinatown. Earlier this week, the 76ers unveiled plans to add a 20-story residential tower to the project, including some units they say will be designated as affordable housing.

The plan also was revised to elevate the arena's event floor above street level, creating a public promenade. The team has pledged to privately finance the project, which it claims will generate $1 billion in tax revenue for the city over the next 30 years.

The 76ers last held a public meeting in May with the Washington Square West Civic Association, another virtual event. The team's last in-person meeting took place in Chinatown last December, about five months after the arena proposal was unveiled. That meeting led to tense exchanges between community members and the team's developers. Since then, the 76ers said they have held dozens of small, private meetings with various stakeholders, including those in Chinatown.