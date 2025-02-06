City plans security measures, road closures on Super Bowl Sunday to manage expected influx of Eagles fans

City officials are making preparations for potentially large crowds in Philadelphia on Sunday both before and after the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. There will be a series of road closures, parking restrictions, security measures and adjustments to SEPTA service, officials said.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the top priority will be public safety. Sunday's game starts at 6:30 p.m., but the city is also planning for pregame festivities.

MORE: Jalen Hurts Foundation is selling '1 Mission' T-shirts to raise money for Philly school supplies

"We know that alcohol is involved in many Super Bowl watch parties and other things, but wherever you go, please celebrate responsibly on Sunday," Parker said.

Philadelphia police, firefighters and EMS crews will be stationed in Center City, South Philly and Northeast Philly, where they'll be at Cottman and Frankford avenues and the five points intersection. There also will be police drones and helicopters to monitor the action.

The city's Office of Emergency Management said Thursday the city has not chosen a date for a potential Super Bowl parade, which will depend on weather conditions next week if the Eagles win.

Parker urged fans not to climb any light poles or other structures on Sunday. After last month's NFC championship game, 18-year-old Temple University student Tyler Sabapathy died after falling from a light pole in Center City. The city declined to say whether it plans to grease light poles.

"Please, Philadelphia, I implore you as your mayor, do not climb light poles or anything else," Parker said. "I know this comes up every time we have an outdoor celebration after our Philly teams win, and I get it. But folks, climbing or attempting to climb up a light pole or a bus shelter, or really any structure for that matter, it can lead to tragedy."

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said there will be more officers in Center City on Sunday night, since the department will not need as many resources in South Philadelphia as they did after the Eagles won the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. About 150 Pennsylvania State Police troopers also will be in the city.

"Let's celebrate, let's have a good time, and at some point we are going to shut this thing down because we do have to prepare for Monday's work week," Bethel said.

Parking restrictions

The city will begin posting temporary "no parking" signs at various locations along the South Broad Street corridor and around City Hall on Thursday. Restrictions will take effect starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Cars parked in restricted zones during posted hours may be relocated.

On Sunday, there also will be temporary parking restrictions on side streets connecting to Broad Street from Lombard Street to Chestnut Street in Center City and other side streets in South Philly. In Northeast Philly, no parking zones will be established around Frankford and Cottman avenues.

People who have had their cars relocated should call the police district covering the area where their vehicles were parked.

Road closures

At the discretion of Philadelphia police, possible road closures could begin in Sunday morning along S. Broad Street from Lombard Street to Chestnut Street, including side streets. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in these areas.

On Sunday night, the city may close off traffic in larger areas in the vicinity of City Hall and surrounding Center City streets. The closures could extend between 12th and 16th streets and from Spring Garden Street south to Lombard Street, officials said.

Provided Image/City of Philadelphia The map above shows potential road closures in Center City on Sunday for Super Bowl LIX.

Provided Image/City of Philadelphia The map above shows potential road closures in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday for Super Bowl LIX.

Provided Image/City of Philadelphia The map above shows potential road closures in South Philadelphia on Sunday for Super Bowl LIX.

The city may also close the eastbound and westbound ramps to Interstate 676 from Broad Street.

Up-to-date information on road closures can be found by checking PennDOT's 511 website or by texting “READYPHILA” to 888-777 to receive details from the Office of Emergency Management.

Adjustments to SEPTA service

On Sunday night, SEPTA may make a series of temporary adjustments to service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines.

SEPTA said it will temporarily close access to some subways stations for crowd control purposes.

On the Market-Frankford Line, SEPTA may temporarily close 15th Street, 13th Street and 11th Street stations. On the Broad Street Line, temporary closures may go into effect at Walnut-Locust, City Hall and Race-Vine stations.

Regional Rail access to Suburban Station and Jefferson Station also may go into effect Sunday night.