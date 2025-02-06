Jalen Hurts Foundation is selling '1 Mission' T-shirts to raise money for Philly school supplies

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is raising money to support Philadelphia schools as he and his teammates prepare for Super LIX in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Jalen Hurts Foundation, which is dedicated to youth-focused programs, is selling limited-edition T-shirts on its online shop with plans to donate all proceeds toward stocking supply closets at city schools. On Wednesday, "Good Morning America" visited Edward Gideon Elementary School in North Philadelphia and Hurts delivered a video message from New Orleans.

MORE: Philly designer’s Eagles apparel was worn by Pete Davidson – and blatantly ripped off by Forman Mills

"We're on a mission, and it's not just to bring (a championship trophy) home to Philly," Hurts said. "It's to always give you guys the resources you need — everything you need to be great and be successful."

The "1 Mission" shirt features a design inspired by the Liberty Bell and Mardi Gras in New Orleans, with an illustration of the Superdome at the bottom as a symbol of the team's journey to the Super Bowl. The shirt is available in adult sizes for $25 and youth sizes for $20. A sweatshirt with the same design is being sold for $50.

Hurts has launched a number of initiatives to benefit Philly schools over the past year. He donated $200,000 to the School District of Philadelphia last spring to install air conditioners at 10 schools that lacked cooling units in classrooms. This season, Hurts' foundation decided to continue the "Keep It Cool" initiative by committing to donate $5,000 for every touchdown he scores. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Hurts had 39 combined passing and rushing touchdowns — providing at least another $195,000 for air conditioners.

Hurts also custom-designed a $675 duffel bag on the foundation's shop with all proceeds going to fund Philly school supplies.

Hurts and the Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl. Hurts said the Eagles are feeding off the support and excitement back home in Philly.

"It's much appreciated and we definitely feel it down here in New Orleans," Hurts said.