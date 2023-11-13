More Events:

November 13, 2023

Play street curling, admire holiday lights in Franklin Square this winter

The seasonal festivities, which run from Nov. 16 through Feb. 25, also include themed mini golf and carousel rides

By Franki Rudnesky
Winter in Franklin Square, which kicks off Thursday, Nov. 16, features a light show, street curling, themed mini golf, firepits and seasonal beverages.

As the days get chillier and the holidays loom near, Philadelphia's historic Franklin Square will transform into a winter wonderland.

Winter in Franklin Square kicks off Thursday, Nov. 16 and runs daily, with many of the seasonal events sticking around through February. The festivities include a light show, street curling, mini golf, firepits and warm beverages. 

Beginning Thursday, the Electrical Spectacle Light Show will play every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., when the park closes. The free show, which runs through Feb. 25, illuminates the park with hundreds of thousands of dancing lights set to a soundtrack of holiday favorites like "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Feliz Navidad."

Street curling, a version of the Olympic ice sport in which teams take turns sliding stones across a surface, also will be offered. Sessions are 30 minutes each, can include up to eight players and cost $40 for a reservation.

Along with the firepits scattered throughout Franklin Square, visitors can check out the Ben on the Rocks heated tent, which will serve cocktails, spiked hot chocolate, classic hot chocolate, beer and wine. Ben on the Rocks will be open through Jan. 7.

Chilly Philly Mini Golf, which runs through Jan. 28, will spruce up the usual course with winter-themed lights, music and giant characters.

Fun isn't limited to the nighttime. During the day, guests can ride the holiday-decorated Parx Liberty Carousel, play on the park's two playgrounds and dine on seasonal snacks at SquareBurger.

Franklin Square is free to enter and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The park has special holiday hours and begins closing at 7 p.m. daily on Jan. 8.

Winter in Franklin Square

Thursday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 25
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

