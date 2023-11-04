Glide into winter magic with the return of the ice rink at Dilworth Park

As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisper, Philadelphia's most anticipated winter destination is set to make its return. The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park takes over in Center City starting Nov. 10 until Feb. 25. The rink will be open seven days a week.

There is a grand opening at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 to start the season.

The rink's regular operating hours are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Fridays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. Holiday hours include Thanksgiving Eve, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thanksgiving, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Black Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Christmas 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

During the holiday break from Dec. 18 to 31, hours are 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ring in the New Year with extended hours on New Year's Eve 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and New Year (January 1 and 2) 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.





To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, the rink has an online reservation system. Skaters can choose from a selection of 90-minute sessions, allowing for controlled capacity and minimizing wait times. Tickets can be printed at home or accessed through a QR code on your mobile device.

In addition to securing your skating session, the online platform offers the option to reserve lockers for your personal belongings. Those who have pre-purchased tickets can fast-track their way through the queue, receiving skates and locker assignments promptly. For those seeking in-person purchases, availability will be offered onsite.



The Ice Rink at Dilworth Park offers a range of pricing options to accommodate skaters of all ages and groups of various sizes: kids 10 and under, $6; adults, $9; skate rentals, $10.



There is a group rate of $14 per person for groups of 10 or more people.

There are discounts available for Temple University students, SEPTA Pass holders, and PATCO Riders (skate rental not included).

Also opening on Nov. 10 is the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, a cozy retreat resembling a rustic ski chalet adorned with winter-themed decor and twinkling lights for picturesque moments. Guests 21 and older can savor refreshing cocktails featuring Maker's Mark Bourbon and Haku Japanese Vodka, along with popular beer options like Kona Big Wave and Michelob Ultra, and fire pits.

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

