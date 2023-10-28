More Events:

October 28, 2023

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market set to return to Dilworth Park with extended hours

The annual display includes revamped booths and enchanting displays

Carroll - Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park.

Dilworth Park is set to be transformed into a bustling outdoor market for local artisans and crafters starting in November. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is returning with an extended season, running from Friday, Nov. 10, through to Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, offering an array of homemade goods.

Over 40 vendors, all local merchants, craftsmen, designers, and small businesses from the Greater Philadelphia and Tri-State region, including Bluestem Botanicals, Carmella's Pastries, Crafts Dept. Philly, Eric Ajama Art & Gifts, Good Boy Biscuits & Bones, Foster Philly Art, and more will be featured in the market. A full list is available online.

This year, the market is extending its hours. From Sunday to Thursday, the market will be open from noon to 8:00 p.m., while Fridays and Saturdays will be open until 9:00 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, early birds can start their shopping spree from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Christmas Eve, festivities will run from noon to 5:00 p.m. 

The Made in Philadelphia Market collaborates with other attractions like the Rothman Ice Rink, Rothman Cabin, Wintergarden at Dilworth, and Christmas Village to create a winter wonderland in Center City. 

Combined with its sister market, Christmas Village in Philadelphia, the two markets will feature over 160 vendors, making it one of the most extensive holiday markets in the United States. 

The holiday market is free and open to all.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Friday, Nov. 10 to Monday, Jan. 1 Hours vary | Dilworth Park 1 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102,
