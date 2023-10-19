More Events:

October 19, 2023

Christmas Village will be open later this year and have a new beer garden

The 120 vendors spread across LOVE Park and around City Hall will be under new, rustic huts adorned with twinkling lights

Holiday Christmas Village
Christmas Village 2023 Provided Image/Kory Aversa PR

Christmas Village is returning to LOVE Park and City Hall this year with extended hours, new light installations, vegan bratwursts and a new beer garden.

This holiday season, follow the scent of German gingerbread and Swiss raclette cheese to Philadelphia's open-air Christmas market. 

Christmas Village will be open daily in LOVE Park and City Hall from Nov. 23 to Dec. 24, and also on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.

This year, the market will stay open one hour later. It will close at 8 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and at 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Vendors will be positioned under new, rustic wooden huts with European market lights.

Food options include Raclette cheese sandwiches, Belgium fries and German bratwursts. There will be a new beer garden with open-air seating on City Hall's North Apron. On Wednesday nights, vegan bratwursts will be offered as part of a Vegan Wurst Wednesday promotion. 

More than 120 vendors will be spread across LOVE Park, the North Apron, and the City Hall courtyard. Rides include a ferris wheel, a double-decker carousel and a train. 

"We're proud to continue to highlight more local businesses that represent the diversity of Philadelphia's neighborhoods in showcasing their local handmade arts and crafts to the largest audience in the region during the holidays,"  Parks & Recreation Commissioner Orlando Rendon said. 

Here are the hours for the Christmas Village:

Sunday through Thursday — Noon to 8 p.m.Friday through Saturday — Noon to 9 p.m.Thanksgiving Day — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Christmas Eve — Noon to 5 p.m.

Christmas Village

Thursday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Dec. 24Hours vary | Pay as you goLOVE Park1500 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19102
