McGillin's opens new pop-up, selling bar's merch to holiday shoppers

If your holiday shopping list includes someone who's regular at McGillin's, Philadelphia's oldest bar has opened a pop-up store, making it easier to buy its merchandise.

McGillin's Old Ale House's Holiday Pop Up Shoppe opened over the weekend at at 1314 Sansom St., around the corner from the bar, which is at 1310 Drury St. This is the first time McGillan's, whose history dates back to 1860, has opened a retail store. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6 p.m. through at least Christmas Eve.

If you can't make it out to shop there in person, many items also can be purchased online.

Along with the new store, McGillin's is now decorated for Christmas, adorned with 3,000 lights, 1,000 feet of garland, 300 ornaments and 150 red bows. The bar also marks the holidays with visits from Santa Claus and seasonal beers and cocktails, like the Mistletoe Mule and Eggnog Martini.

McGillin's is open daily from 11-2 a.m.