November 20, 2023

McGillin's opens new pop-up, selling bar's merch to holiday shoppers

The store at 1314 Sansom St., less than a block from the historic tavern, is stocked with clothing, glassware and other stocking stuffers baring the historic tavern's name

By Franki Rudnesky
McGillin's Olde Ale House's new pop-up store, at 1314 Sansom Street, will be open selling gifts and bar merchandise every weekend until Christmas.

If your holiday shopping list includes someone who's regular at McGillin's, Philadelphia's oldest bar has opened a pop-up store, making it easier to buy its merchandise.

McGillin's Old Ale House's Holiday Pop Up Shoppe opened over the weekend at at 1314 Sansom St., around the corner from the bar, which is at 1310 Drury St. This is the first time McGillan's, whose history dates back to 1860, has opened a retail store. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6 p.m. through at least Christmas Eve.

MORE: This BYOB trolley tour takes riders to see Philly's holiday light displays

If you can't make it out to shop there in person, many items also can be purchased online.

Along with the new store, McGillin's is now decorated for Christmas, adorned with 3,000 lights, 1,000 feet of garland, 300 ornaments and 150 red bows. The bar also marks the holidays with visits from Santa Claus and seasonal beers and cocktails, like the Mistletoe Mule and Eggnog Martini. 

McGillin's is open daily from 11-2 a.m.

