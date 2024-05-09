More Events:

May 09, 2024

Roxborough Spring Fest to bring music, art and food trucks to Ridge Avenue

The 22nd annual outdoor event on Saturday, May 18, will have three stages of live performances and more than 70 vendors.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Roxborough
roxborough spring fest Provided Image/Aversa PR

Vendors will sell everything from jewelry to pet products at the Roxborough Spring Fest on May 18.

Roxborough will celebrate local food, beverages, art and music later this month during the neighborhood's largest annual outdoor event.

The 22nd annual Roxborough Spring Fest takes place on Saturday, May 18, from 12-6 p.m. on Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington avenues. The free event is geared toward people of all ages.

MORE: A giant pink bus is hosting tea parties while giving tours of Philly

The festival will have three stages where visitors can enjoy performances throughout the day by singers, bands and local karate and dance studios. Other entertainment includes balloon artists, mini golf, pottery demonstrations, face painting and a garden walking tour.

More than 70 small businesses, artists and community groups will participate in Roxborough Spring Fest, selling goods like jewelry, beauty products, decor, candles, clothing and pet products. Attendees can also customize their own flower crowns and check out a Roxborough student art show, with the theme "Blossoming Renewal: A Celebration of Spring."

A variety of food trucks at the event will serve up tacos, ice cream, barbecue, cheesesteaks, Sicilian street food, smoothies, dumplings and sausages. Restaurants along Ridge Avenue also will be open for dine-in and takeout, and for those 21 and older, Chaddsford Winery and New Ridge Brewing Co. will be be selling wine and beer.

"It's a celebration that brings our community together in the spirit of renewal and connection, showcasing the vibrancy of our neighborhood," Roxborough Development Corp. Board President Jo Ann Desper said in a release. "I'm looking forward to seeing old friends, making new memories, and celebrating our local artisans and businesses."

Roxborough Spring Fest

Saturday, May 18
12-6 p.m. | Free to attend
Ridge Avenue from Lyceum to Leverington, Roxborough

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Roxborough Philadelphia Family-Friendly Spring Entertainment Ridge Avenue Art Arts & Culture Weekend

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Entrance

Kick off summer at The Navy Yard
Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Green

Harford County, Maryland: Your new favorite road trip

Just In

Must Read

Government

Police clear out Kensington homeless encampment; advocates frustrated with the process
Kensington encampment clearing

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Addiction

A new Jefferson Health program offers holistic approach to treating addiction
Bridge Program

Podcast

Jason Kelce on Netflix's Tom Brady roast: 'I really don't get it'
Kelce Brady Roast

Phillies

For Phillies, key to winning NL East is simple
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Teammates

Food & Drink

A giant pink bus is hosting tea parties while giving tours of Philly
tea around town philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved