Roxborough Spring Fest to bring music, art and food trucks to Ridge Avenue

Roxborough will celebrate local food, beverages, art and music later this month during the neighborhood's largest annual outdoor event.

The 22nd annual Roxborough Spring Fest takes place on Saturday, May 18, from 12-6 p.m. on Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington avenues. The free event is geared toward people of all ages.

The festival will have three stages where visitors can enjoy performances throughout the day by singers, bands and local karate and dance studios. Other entertainment includes balloon artists, mini golf, pottery demonstrations, face painting and a garden walking tour.

More than 70 small businesses, artists and community groups will participate in Roxborough Spring Fest, selling goods like jewelry, beauty products, decor, candles, clothing and pet products. Attendees can also customize their own flower crowns and check out a Roxborough student art show, with the theme "Blossoming Renewal: A Celebration of Spring."

A variety of food trucks at the event will serve up tacos, ice cream, barbecue, cheesesteaks, Sicilian street food, smoothies, dumplings and sausages. Restaurants along Ridge Avenue also will be open for dine-in and takeout, and for those 21 and older, Chaddsford Winery and New Ridge Brewing Co. will be be selling wine and beer.

"It's a celebration that brings our community together in the spirit of renewal and connection, showcasing the vibrancy of our neighborhood," Roxborough Development Corp. Board President Jo Ann Desper said in a release. "I'm looking forward to seeing old friends, making new memories, and celebrating our local artisans and businesses."

Saturday, May 18

12-6 p.m. | Free to attend

Ridge Avenue from Lyceum to Leverington, Roxborough