March 21, 2024

Philly man charged with stealing 7 cars with his tow truck

Lamarr Miller, 44, allegedly removed parked vehicles that appeared abandoned and sold them to a scrapyard, police say.

By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Lamarr Miller allegedly stole at least seven vehicles in Philadelphia by towing them to a scrapyard and selling them for $300 to $600. Police say his pickup truck looks ordinary but has a towing apparatus that comes out of the rear.

A Philadelphia man is facing seven charges of auto theft, but police say he may have stolen even more vehicles.

Lamarr Miller, 44, surrendered March 12 after police put out a warrant for his arrest. Miller allegedly towed at least seven cars to a scrapyard in North Philadelphia and sold them for about $300 to $600 each.

"A lot of these vehicles, they've been parked for some time," Capt. Jason Smith, from the police department's major crimes unit, said a press conference Wednesday, per 6ABC. "There's debris on the vehicles, flat tires, waiting for repair."

Titan Auto Recycling, the scrapyard where Miller allegedly sold the cars, is cooperating with the investigation, although police are contacting several other scrapyards to determine whether Miller is responsible for other auto thefts. 

Miller's truck wasn't "easily recognizable of being a tow truck," said Smith, per NBC10. It looks like an ordinary pickup truck, but a towing apparatus comes out of the rear. Police said Miller allegedly used the same truck to steal a vehicle in Chester in January 2022. 

The tow truck has been impounded, according to police. Miller was released from custody after posting bail set at $105,000.

According to citywide crime statistics from Philadelphia Police, there have been 2,776 reported stolen vehicles as of March 17, about a 40% decrease compared to the same point last year.

Mayor Cherelle Parker pledged to remove abandoned cars from the streets as part of a larger "clean and green" initiative. Philadelphia reportedly received nearly 40,000 complaints of abandoned vehicles in 2023.

