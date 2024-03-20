Bam Margera's charges dropped in incident at Radnor Hotel in August

The charges Bam Margera faced in relation to an alleged incident in August at the Radnor Hotel have been dropped.

On Wednesday morning, the 44-year-old skateboarder and "Jackass" star appeared in Delaware County District Court, where all charges for public intoxication and disorderly conduct were withdrawn, according to lawyers representing him.

"Justice prevailed today when charges were withdrawn against Mr. Margera," attorneys Michael T. van der Veen and William J. Brennan said in a press release. “It’s fulfilling to be able to help him get his life back on track."

The alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 9. Police were called to the parking lot of the Radnor Hotel in Wayne around 3:30 a.m. for reports of an argument between a man and woman. Margera was reportedly found to be intoxicated by police.

Margera was arrested in Radnor Township and issued citations for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Following his arrest, Margera was ordered to wear an ankle-monitoring bracelet and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The Radnor Hotel incident came less than two weeks after a judge ruled that Margera must stand trial for charges stemming from an altercation with his brother that took place in April at his home in Chester County. Margera allegedly hit his brother, Jesse, in the head multiple times and then threatened to shoot Jesse and their father, Phil, along with others who were in the home, police said.

Margera pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges including simple assault and was freed on $50,000 bail. Margera is scheduled for a court date Monday in Chester County in connection with the case, court documents show.

Margera has made headlines in recent years for his struggles with addiction and mental health, including several stints in rehab. He sought treatment for bipolar disorder in 2021. His recent criminal history also includes two arrests in March 2023 in California, where he faces charges for domestic violence and public intoxication.

In a radio appearance in October on 93.3 WMMR's "Preston & Steve" show, Margera said he had been sober for 45 days and that he was back on his skateboard. Earlier this month, Margera was reportedly injured in a skateboarding accident. He also allegedly had a public argument outside a Nashville hotel with his fiancée Dannii Marie, TMZ reported.