August 09, 2023

Bam Margera reportedly arrested for public intoxication after incident at Radnor Hotel

The former 'Jackass' star was arrested early Wednesday morning and ultimately released, police say

By Franki Rudnesky
Bam Margera Radnor Hotel arrest Brian Dowling/Sipa USA

Former 'Jackass' star Bam Margera was reportedly arrested in Radnor Township early Wednesday morning and cited for public intoxication following an incident at a hotel on the Main Line, police say. Above, Margera pictured in 2013.

Bam Margera was reportedly arrested in Radnor Township early Wednesday morning and cited for public intoxication following an incident at a hotel on the Main Line, police say.

The skateboarder and former "Jackass" star went to the Radnor Hotel in Wayne around 3:15 a.m., looking to book a room, the hotel's general manager Louis Prevost told NBC10.

Radnor Hotel's policy prohibits anyone not registered with the hotel from being on the property after 1 a.m. Margera seemed upset when informed of the policy, but never entered the hotel and left without incident, Prevost said.

Police were called around 3:45 a.m., but Prevost said he was unaware of who contacted them. Officers arrived at the hotel around 4 a.m. seeking Margera, as well as a woman who was inquiring about his presence at the hotel.

Margera was arrested in Radnor Township and released from police custody later on Wednesday after being issued the citation for public intoxication, a police source told NBC10.

The alleged incident comes less than two weeks after a judge ruled that Margera must stand trial for charges stemming from an altercation with his brother that took place in April at his home in Pocopson, Chester County. The judge also ordered Margera to get a drug and alcohol screening to remain free on bail. 

On April 23, Margera allegedly hit his brother, Jesse Margera, in the head multiple times and then threatened to shoot Jesse and their father, Phil Margera, along with others who were in the home, according to police. 

Pennsylvania State Police issued an arrest warrant for Margera following the altercation, but Margera had fled into a wooded area before officers arrived at his home. After a five-day police search for Margera, the former reality star turned himself in to state police. 

Margera, 43, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges, including simple assault, harassment and making terroristic threats. He has been free on $50,000 bail. It is unclear how the arrest in Radnor could affect Margera's ongoing case.

Margera has made headlines in recent years for his struggles with addiction and mental health, including several stints in rehab. He sought treatment for bipolar disorder in 2021. His recent criminal history includes two arrests in March in California, where he faces charges for domestic violence and public intoxication.

