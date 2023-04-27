Bam Margera surrenders to police for alleged assault at family home in Chester County

Bam Margera has turned himself into Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly assaulting his brother on Sunday at his family's home in Pocopson Township, authorities said Thursday. The former "Jackass" star had been wanted after running away from the property when police were called.

The former professional skateboarder is charged with hit his bother, Jesse Margera, in the head multiple times and then threatening to shoot Jesse and their father, Phil Margera, along with others in the home, according to police. The Margera's property is on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road, just outside West Chester, Chester County. It's known as "Castle Bam" and was prominently featured on Margera's MTV show "Viva La Bam" in the 2000s.

Troopers at the Avondale barracks said Margera, 43, has been charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment – all are misdemeanors.



Margera has made headlines in recent years for his struggles with addiction and mental health, including several stints in rehab. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2021. His mother, April Margera, said Tuesday that Bam was off his medication.

The family had said they were unsure where Margera had gone after the incident on Sunday. Jesse Margera said Bam had been on a bender for several days prior. TMZ later reported Bam might have been on the run with his current girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter, citing tweets from Jesse Margera that have since been deleted. Margera is separated from his wife, with whom he has a 5-year-old son.

Bam's history of arrests include two in California in March. There, he faces charges there for domestic violence and public intoxication. TMZ reported Bam's friends tried to stage an intervention after the second arrest, but their attempts to get him to go back to rehab were unsuccessful.

Margera's family members pleaded for him to get help while he was on the run after Sunday's incident.

"He just needs to settle down and get it straight, and I think it's just hard for him to do without being on his medication ..." April Margera told FOX News. "We just want him to get better. I mean, the things that he's doing are not criminal in his mind. He just thinks he's running away from his troubles."

Margera is due for a hearing at the Chester County Court of Common Pleas on May 25.