Chester County judge orders Bam Margera to wear alcohol-monitoring bracelet, attend AA meetings

Bam Margera has been ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet for at least 30 days and attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings following an arrest earlier this month in Radnor Township, officials say.

The skateboarder and former "Jackass" star appeared before a Chester County judge on Thursday for a bail hearing, FOX29 reported. The judge also ordered Margera to remain in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The new bail conditions are in response to Margera's Aug. 9 arrest following an incident at the Radnor Hotel in Wayne. Around 3:30 a.m., authorities received a call about an argument between a man and a woman in the hotel's parking lot, The Inquirer reported.

Police found Margera in an intoxicated state. Margera's blood alcohol level was found to be 0.18, and he admitted to kicking a car's windshield so hard that it cracked, according to court documents.

Margera was arrested in Radnor Township and was later released from police custody after being issued citations for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The Radnor Hotel incident occurred less than two weeks after a judge ruled that Margera must stand trial for charges stemming from an altercation with his brother that took place in April at his home in Pocopson Township, Chester County. At the time, the judge ordered Margera to receive a drug and alcohol screening to remain free on bail.

On April 23, Margera allegedly hit his brother, Jesse Margera, in the head multiple times and then threatened to shoot Jesse and their father, Phil Margera, along with others who were in the home, according to police.



Pennsylvania State Police issued an arrest warrant for Margera following the altercation, but Margera fled the home before police arrived. After a five-day search, the former reality star turned himself in to state police.

Margera, 43, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges, including simple assault, harassment and making terroristic threats. He has been free on $50,000 bail.

On Aug. 18, Assistant District Attorney Zachary Yurick filed a motion to revoke Margera's bail agreement, but the motion was not granted. Margera will remain free unless he violates the terms agreed to on Thursday, the district attorney's office told 6ABC.

On Thursday, Margera's lawyers told FOX29 that he is "getting his life on the right track" and has agreed to work on his sobriety.



Margera has made headlines in recent years for his struggles with addiction and mental health, including several stints in rehab. He sought treatment for bipolar disorder in 2021. His recent criminal history includes two arrests in March in California, where he faces charges for domestic violence and public intoxication.