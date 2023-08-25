More News:

August 25, 2023

33 cats, 3 large dogs rescued from 'filthy conditions' inside Bucks County hotel room

One of the animals is being treated for pyometra, a uterine infection; charges against the owners are pending

By Maggie Mancini
SPCA animals found in Bucks County hotel Bucks County SPCA/Facebook

3 large dogs and 33 cats, including one with a severe uterine infection, were rescued from a hotel room in Featerville-Trevose by the Bucks County SPCA, officials said.

The Bucks County SPCA is caring for 33 cats and three large dogs after its Human Law Enforcement team rescued the animals from a crowded hotel room on Thursday. 

Staff at the hotel, located in Feasterville-Trevose, contacted the Bucks County SPCA after discovering the animals during a routine inspection of the room. Inside were three dozen animals roaming freely in "filthy" conditions, officials said. Urine and feces littered the room and officers reported a strong smell of ammonia as they removed the animals from the facility. 

The Humane Law Enforcement team served the animals' owner with a warrant upon arriving at the hotel, and brought the animals to SPCA's shelter in Lahaska, where staff were able to assess their immediate medical needs. Each animal was examined by a veterinarian who discovered that one of the cats was suffering from pyometra, a severe uterine infection. 

The animals have been surrendered to the Bucks County SPCA and will remain in its care while they recover and until they can be placed for adoption. Charges against the owner are pending, officials said. 

"The large influx of animals puts a strain on busy shelters," Linda Reider, executive director of the Bucks County SPCA, said on Facebook. "Summer is our peak season with many lost pets and kittens being brought in each week. Our staff are putting in long hours to ensure each animal is comfortable and well cared for. The community can help by adopting available pets from both shelters to make room for new arrivals." 

Those who want to aid in the recovery of the rescued dogs and cats can donate to the Bucks County SPCA's Animal Relief Fund. Donations of Tidy Cat non-clumping litter are also needed and can be dropped off or shipped to shelters in Lahaska or Quakertown. 

In December, the Humane Law Enforcement team removed 14 cats from an apartment in Perkasie following an eviction. Later, officials at the Bucks County SPCA discovered that the owner managed to move with 37 additional cats and kittens, including a mother with her newborn kittens. The owner later agreed to surrender all 51 cats at the organization's Quakertown shelter. 

Last spring, the Bucks County SPCA rescued 20 sick cats and one large dog from a mobile home in Richland Township in extremely unsanitary conditions. Officials said that, like in most hoarding situations, animals can suffer for long periods of time because they are unable to change their circumstances. 

Those who suspect animals in Bucks County being neglected, hoarded or abused can contact the Bucks County SPCA's tip line at (844) 772-2847 or report suspected animal cruelty on its website. 

Maggie Mancini
