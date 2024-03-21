More News:

March 21, 2024

Federal investigation into Philly pharmacy that illegally dispensed opioids ends with two more guilty pleas

Ex-employees of Verree Pharmacy are barred from distributing controlled substances; the owner was ordered to pay $4.1 million.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Opioids
Verree Pharmacy settlement opioids Jack Gruber/USAT

Verree Pharmacy was once the largest retail buyer of oxycodone in Pennsylvania. Federal investigators have now concluded their investigation into the Philly business with two more guilty pleas.

Federal investigators announced Wednesday that they had concluded their years-long investigation into Verree Pharmacy, the Fox Chase business that was once the largest buyer of oxycodone among retail pharmacies in Pennsylvania.

The case ended with the sentencing of two more former employees, who both pled guilty to knowingly dispensing oxycodone without a legitimate prescription. Todd Goodman was sentenced to four months in prison and Eric Pestrack to three. The men, who are now barred from dispensing controlled substances, also agreed to settle separate civil lawsuits.

MORE: Philly man who hauled away cars with his tow truck charged with theft

Mitchell Spivack, who owned Verree Pharmacy for three decades, was previously sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. Prosecutors also ordered Spivack and his business to pay over $4.1 million to settle their liabilities under the Controlled Substances Act and False Claims Act. Like his former employees, Spivack can never dispense controlled substances in the future.

Federal investigators said Spivack and his employees dispensed opioids even in the face of "numerous red flags" suggesting abuse and misuse, such as excessive doses, large cash payments and clearly forged prescriptions. He also allegedly lied to his distributors to avoid suspicion and maintain the pharmacy's "deviant purchasing, dispensing and billing of controlled substances." According to prosecutors, Verree and its employees repeatedly billed insurers, including Medicare, for prescriptions it did not fill, even employing a special internal code to "bill but don't fill" (BBDF).

Per the terms of his sentence, Spivack and his pharmacy are banned from working with Medicare or Medicaid for 22 years. 

Verree Pharmacy was located at 7960 Verree Rd. in Northeast Philadelphia prior to its legal troubles. NuCare Pharmacy now occupies that space.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Opioids Philadelphia Settlements Fox Chase Fraud Pharmacies

Videos

Featured

Limited - Kerry Cliffs

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Do Something Big: Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly's intercity bus stop could be on the move — again
Philly Bus Station

Sponsored

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Johnston County - Benson Main Street

Addiction

Shortage of alcohol dependency drug threatens many in recovery – at a time when booze sales are up
Naltrexone Alcohol Sales

Food & Drink

Philly has a tool to help you find a farmers market
farmers market finder philly

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Performances

Megan Thee Stallion brings Hot Girl Summer Tour to Philly in May
Megan Thee Stallion Philly

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved