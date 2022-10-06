More News:

October 06, 2022

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

Mitchell Spivack, owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase for more than 30 years, will serve 3 1/2 years in prison and pay $4.1 million to the federal government

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Fraud
Verree Pharmacy Fraud Richard B. Levine/Sipa USA

Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, was sentenced to prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims as the owner of Verree Pharmacy in Philadelphia, prosecutors said. Above, a stock image of oxycodone, a prescription opioid.

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. 

Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia for more than 30 years, acting as the store's lead pharmacist. During his time in business, Spivack helped cultivate Verree's reputation as a "no questions asked" pharmacy for oxycodone and other opioids, according to charging documents

Spivack and other pharmacy employees routinely filled prescriptions in wholesale quantities of high-dose oxycodone despite red flags that the drugs were not being used for legitimate medical purposes, prosecutors said. 

They also allegedly submitted fraudulent claims totaling more than $450,000 to health care benefit programs, like Medicare, for drugs that were not dispensed to patients, prosecutors said. The drugs allegedly were designated in patient records as "BBDF" – an acronym for "bill but don't fill." 

U.S. District Judge Harvey Battle III also sentenced Spivack to serve two additional years of supervised released and ordered him to pay $451,328 in restitution and forfeit $116,000. Spivack had pleaded guilty to charges of health care fraud and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

In August, Spivack and Verree Pharmacy agreed to pay $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act and other federal laws. Spivack and Verree Pharmacy are barred from dispensing controlled substances in the future. 

"Pharmacies and pharmacists engage in the deepest violation of the community's trust when they exploit their access to opioids and other controlled substances and illegally dispense the drugs for their own financial gain," U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said. "It is even more disturbing when pharmacists take advantage of their position of trust by fraudulently billing Medicare and other federal health care programs." 
Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Fraud Fox Chase Pharmacies Opioids Attorney General Oxycodone U.S. Attorneys Sentencing Northeast Philadelphia Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Remains found a decade ago identified as 14-year-old Luzerne County girl missing since 1969
Pennsylvania State Police human remains identified Wilkes Barre

Sponsored

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth
Purchased -

Prevention

Booster shots can prevent a winter COVID-19 surge – if people get them
Bivalent COVID-19 booster

Eagles

Eagles at Cardinals: Five matchups to watch
100522KylerMurray

TV

Netflix series 'Unsolved Mysteries' to feature case of South Jersey teen's suspicious death
Netflix Unsolved Mysteries trailer Tiffany Valiante south jersey teen

Festivals

Make your own cider using authentic apple press during Dilworth Park's fall festival
Harvest Weekend Dilworth Park

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved