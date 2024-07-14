Adventure Aquarium to offer month of events for 'Shark Summer'

July 14, 2024
Discovery's "Shark Week" may have just ended, but a local attraction is keeping the fun going with a month of shark-themed programming.
Adventure Aquarium, located on the Camden waterfront, is hosting "Shark Summer" from Monday, July 15, through Sunday, Aug. 18. The offerings will include shark-themed shows, activities and behind-the-scenes tours.
Shark Summer will feature daily dives by the Scuba Tooth Fairy in the aquarium's Ocean Realm exhibit. Sharks lose about 30,000 teeth in their lifetimes, and the Scuba Tooth Fairy will search through sand in the exhibit for shark teeth of all shapes and sizes.
Also during the festival, visitors can engage in free "shark-tivities" such as viewing a shark-themed light show in the Rotunda, checking out a Shark Talk with a shark expert, watching a 3-D shark movie or testing their shark knowledge during a trivia game show. Visitors can also pay extra to snorkel with the aquarium's sandbar and sand tiger sharks, or to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Shark Realm exhibit.
Adventure Aquarium contains the "Northeast’s largest collection of sharks," including critically endangered species like the great hammerhead shark and the sand tiger shark. Along with the Shark Summer festivities, the aquarium offers unique ways to see sharks, like the 40-foot Shark Tunnel and the suspended Shark Bridge, the largest of its kind.
