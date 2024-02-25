Sip beer, raise funds for Jersey Shore marine mammal rescue during event next month

Animal lovers can sip beer for a good cause at Marine Mammal Stranding Center's fundraiser next month.

After a three-year hiatus, the Brigantine-based organization has announced the return of the "Ales for Whales" fundraising event on Tuesday, March 12 at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City. From 6-9 p.m., attendees are encouraged to dress up in their St. Patrick's Day finery to enjoy a buffet-style dinner, discounted drinks, raffle baskets and music.

RELATED: Seal pup found in Ocean City dies less than two weeks after rescue

Tickets are available online now for the early-bird price of $35. Starting March 1, the price bumps up to $45. All proceeds directly benefit the nonprofit's marine mammal stranding response efforts in New Jersey. People who cannot make it to the event can donate directly.



The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was launched in 1976, after the rescue of a lone pygmy sperm whale that was stranded on the beach in Atlantic City. Since then, the MMSC has responded to over 6,000 marine mammals and sea turtles in distress. The MMSC is currently the only organization dedicated to the 24/7 rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine mammals across all 1,800 miles of coastline and waterways in N.J.

"The bulk of MMSC’s lifesaving work is funded through donations from the public, grants, gift shop sales, and fundraising events, which is why the return of 'Ales for Whales' is critical this year, now more than ever," the organization said in a release. "These funds will help the organization to rescue and rehabilitate as many animals as possible and allow them to collect critical scientific data on those animals who were not able to be saved to help further the investigation into cetacean deaths along our shores."



The nonprofit is currently entrenched in grey seal pup migration season. Pups between 4-6 weeks old are making a long swim from their birthing grounds in New England and Canadian waters down to New Jersey, according to the MMSC. On their own for the first time, seal pups can sometimes lose their sense of direction and wind up lost, stranded or injured. Amid this busy time, MMSC is currently caring for nine seals at its Brigantine facility.

Tuesday, March 12



6-9 p.m. | Tickets start at $35



Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall



13 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401