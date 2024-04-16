More Events:

April 16, 2024

North Bowl to host sustainable fashion show for Earth Day

Rework the Runway features secondhand and recycled outfits from designers competing for space in Urban Exchange Project.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Rework the Runway Provided image/Uv Lucas

Rework the Runway highlights sustainable fashion. Its latest Earth Day show at North Bowl follows a 2023 event with Urban Exchange Project, pictured above.

The looks at an upcoming fashion show aren't straight from Milan, Paris or any hubs of haute couture. They've actually been worn before, but recently received a makeover.

Rework the Runway challenges designers to create head-turning pieces from scraps and other secondhand materials. The show isn't just an exposition but a competition with judges and a grand prize. The winner walks away with a full rack inside Urban Exchange Project, where they can sell their clothing for profit for two months, and a first Friday event highlighting their work.

Rework the Runway has selected 14 local designers for its Earth Day showcase on Monday, April 22 at North Bowl. All competitors must create two "reworked" outfits with items from Urban Exchange Project, fabric scraps from Fleishman Fabrics or secondhand clothing they sourced personally. The models also will show off an existing look from each designer's collection, for a total of three pieces per person.

The sustainable messaging continues outside the venue, where Now + Then will host a vintage marketplace from 6-9 p.m. The vendors are mainly online sellers with Depop or Mercari shops who are coming into the real world for the evening.

General admission tickets cost $25, but VIPs can ball/bowl out with a $250 package that includes a reserved lane, an assigned server, complimentary tater tots and two drinks per person. Food, drink and bowling is otherwise pay-as-you-go for the duration of the event, which runs from 7-11 p.m.

Rework the Runway

Monday, April 22
7-11 p.m. | $25
North Bowl
909 N. Second St., Philadelphia

