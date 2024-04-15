Celebrate Wawa's 60th anniversary with free coffee on Tuesday

Wawa is celebrating its 60th anniversary Tuesday, and customers can take part in the festivities with freebies and nostalgia-inducing merchandise.

In honor of the occasion on April 16, dubbed Wawa Day, every store will offer free hot coffees of any size to customers all day long. The stores also will be decked out in '60s decor and sell birthday cake doughnuts, teas, juices and lemonades for 60 cents.

The first Wawa opened April 16, 1964, in the Folsom section of Ridley Township in Delaware County. Since then, the chain has expanded to more than 1,000 stores.

"As we celebrate this momentous 60th anniversary milestone, we want to thank our customers and associates for creating the unforgettable connections that have propelled us through the years and have allowed us to continue to go beyond filling orders, to fulfilling lives every day," Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said. "On April 16, we invite our customers to celebrate our history and our future, and toast with us as we celebrate the countless day-brightening moments that we have had together through the years."

On Tuesday, Wawa expects to give away about 1.5 million free cups of coffee. To take advantage of the deal, customers can simply stroll into their local Wawa and pour their favorite hot beverage at the self-serve coffee bar. The coffees will be served in vintage cups reflecting designs that were circulated through the decades.

Some of those vintage cups were already available ahead of Wawa Day.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice Wawa is offering customers vintage-inspired coffee cups, like the one seen above, thanking customers for '60 great years.'

One design has the classic brown, red and yellow coloring and Wawa logo, with a slogan printed on the front of the cup that boasts, "We do it just a little bit better!" On the back of the cup is a heartfelt message:

"Grahame Wood opened Wawa's first store on April 16, 1964. Much has changed since, but our commitment to fulfilling lives never will. We hope these vintage cups brighten your day like you brighten ours. We raise our cups to you for making Wawa part of your life over the past six decades. Cheers to the next 60 years!"

Wawa stores will also offer vintage-inspired hoagie wrappers and tumblers for sale.

Every location will select a "Day Brightener" customer that is "near and dear to the store team." Each chosen customer will be presented with a festive sash, mug and a week's worth of free coffee. The chain will also distribute $1 million in gift cards to national and local partners like the Special Olympics and the American Red Cross.

In Philadelphia, Wawa will be hosting two special celebrations Tuesday. The Wawa at 6th and Chestnut streets will kick off Wawa Day with an event from 7-8 a.m. Former NFL player and Penn State alum Devon Still, a Camden native, will be on-hand for a ceremonial coffee pour. The store will then honor three Day Brightener customers before presenting a donation to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia nonprofit.

Starting at 9 a.m., Wawa will offer free admission at the National Constitution Center for the whole day, and there will be free food and beverages offered by the Wawa Community Care vehicle parked out front. Wawa will also unveil a special exhibit designed to teach young people about American business through sharing Wawa's growth journey. Still and Penn psychologists will also be at the center to educate guests about the science behind the "magic of Wawa."