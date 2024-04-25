Eagles 2024 mock draft roundup: National guys/gals edition

The day of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is finally here. In case you missed our final seven-round Eagles-only mock draft or my lone full first-round mock draft, be sure to check those out.

Earlier today, we took a look at who the local guys are projecting to the Eagles in the first round. Here's who the national guys are predicting, submitted without commentary of my own.

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (trade up with Denver to 12): It seems like everyone is assuming the Eagles will be aggressive to go get a cornerback, which is a need, but they always are willing to invest in big humans in the first round. Fuaga is a perfect fit. He can start at right guard as a rookie and eventually replace Lane Johnson at right tackle whenever the veteran decides to walk away. Philadelphia hasn't drafted a cornerback in Round 1 since 2002 (Lito Sheppard).



Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama: GM Howie Roseman makes his move, sending Seattle one of his two second-rounders (either No. 50 or 53) to jump up six spots for a corner. Vic Fangio is the Eagles' new defensive coordinator, and he'll mold the rookie to his liking.



Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa: This is a fairly easy decision for the Eagles, as they add a physical defensive back with good instincts and the toughness to play outside or as an interchangeable safety.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson: With Vic Fangio taking over as defensive coordinator, the Eagles must add a man-to-man corner with the potential to handle matchups against the opponent's No. 1 wideout.



Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo: The Toledo product has done nothing but impress throughout the pre-draft process (SEE: his Senior Bowl week lockdown of Power Five receivers, as well as his explosive athletic display at the combine). The Eagles fortify their secondary with this ballhawk.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (trade up with Denver to 12): The Eagles have two second-rounders; Denver has zero. A trade here makes sense for both teams if the Eagles are determined to land one of the two top corners. After Mitchell went off the board one pick before, GM Howie Roseman swoops up to nab yet another Alabama player. Some things never change.

Jordan Reid, ESPN Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (trade up with Broncos to 12): The Eagles are good at forecasting future needs and getting ahead of them. They haven't drafted a cornerback in the first round since 2002 (Lito Sheppard), but after a defensive collapse in the second half of last season, that might change. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are the projected starters, but they will be 33 and 31 years old at the start of next season, respectively. Arnold is an effortless mover with versatility and ball skills; he had five interceptions last season. Field Yates, ESPN Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (trade up with Seattle to 16): The Eagles need to get younger and faster in the secondary -- James Bradberry is turning 31 this summer, and Darius Slay is 33 -- and Mitchell is a perfect target. He broke up 40 passes over the past three seasons at Toledo and then aced his pre-draft process. Mitchell ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine, can play standout man-to-man coverage and has good size.

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (trade up with Seattle to 16): This lined up perfectly for the Eagles to trade up and nab their right tackle of the future. Fuaga could provide immediate competition at guard before kicking over to right tackle, when needed, as the eventual successor to Lane Johnson.

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia: I initially had Tyler Guyton here, but GM Howie Roseman’s Georgia “thing,” plus Mims standing out as a stronger run blocker, prompted me to flip my choice. I actually think the Eagles could get aggressive and move up for a higher-end tackle such as Fuaga. If it’s not a tackle, I’d say corner would be the best position to address in this spot.

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia: The Eagles love to plan ahead along their OL. Cam Jurgens was drafted years before Jason Kelce retired, as Jason Kelce’s eventual replacement. Mims is the same for Lane Johnson, but can shift to Guard for the time being.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (trade with Denver to 12): The Eagles go up to get the best corner in the draft. They had issues in coverage last year and age is creeping up in a big way at corner for them. Their pass defense has to improve.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma: After making an uncharacteristic splash for a running back with Saquon Barkley, is Howie Roseman willing to break even further from his habits? We'll know Thursday, when the Eagles could select a first-round cornerback for the first time since Lito Sheppard was taken in 2002. But Roseman might have a tough time resisting additional support along the offensive line, particularly if Guyton – a natural successor at right tackle to Lane Johnson – is available.

The final tally

• 4: Terrion Arnold

• 2 each: Amarius Mims, Taliese Fuaga, Quinyon Mitchell

• 1 each: Tyler Guyton, Cooper DeJean, Nate Wiggins



