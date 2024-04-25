Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft

Over the last four months, we have published five "Eagles-only" seven-round mock drafts (our most recent one yesterday). For the first (and final) time, here is our one and only full first-round NFL mock draft.

1) Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC: This pick is already written out on the Bears' card. Just a matter of turning it in.

2) Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: Daniels doesn't seem to want to play for Washington (who could blame him?), but the Commanders will pick him anyway.

3) Vikings (trade with Patriots): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: There's a lot of speculation surrounding this pick, and whether the Patriots would be willing to trade back. I actually had to look at their depth chart because I couldn't remember who their top quarterback is currently (it's Jacoby Brissett). They would have to think very little of Maye and McCarthy — or there would have to be a ridiculous trade offer — to move off of this spot, in my opinion, and the Vikings feel like the team willing to overpay.

4) Giants: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (trade with Cardinals): The Giants can't possibly go into another season with Daniel Jones as the quarterback, right? Their ownership is going to want hope, and a new quarterback creates an illusion of that. They are in a better position than Sean Payton and the Broncos to make a deal with the Cardinals, who can still secure a top wide receiver with a small move back to 6.

5) Chargers: Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State: The Chargers could use offensive line help, but they say, "Yes, please, we'll take Marvin Harrison, Jr. Thanks!"

6) Cardinals: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (trade with Giants): The Cardinals miss out on Harrison, Jr., but they land Odunze plus extra picks by moving back.

7) Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Titans: Tennessee fills an obvious need and grabs the first of many offensive linemen to be taken in the first round.

8) Falcons: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama: The Falcons seem to need pass rush help every year, and then they take some player with poor positional value. It'll be hard for them to mess that up again this year. Turner is worthy of the 8th overall pick, and he should still be available.

9) Bears: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU: The Bears have bigger needs, but Nabers is too good to pass up at 9th overall, and would give Caleb Williams a potentially outstanding trio to work with at wide receiver.

10) Jets: Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State: The Jets have a pair of 33-year-old offensive tackles in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, and a hole at LG. Fuaga is a really good versatile linemen who would give the Jets insurance at tackle, and options on the interior.

11) Patriots: JC Latham, OT, Alabama: Again, I think it would be sorta nuts for the Pats to pass on a quarterback at 3 barring a crazy package of picks (which we're projecting here). Should they move back, offensive line help feels like a no-brainer, and they have a hole at RT.

12) Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: The Broncos' quarterbacks are Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and Ben DiNucci. Spoiler: Sean Payton isn't going into the 2024 season with Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and Ben DiNucci.

13) Raiders: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama: There are some Michael Penix rumors in play here, but I can't see that this early.

14) Saints: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State: The Saints whiffed on Trevor Penning a couple years ago and will take another crack at an offensive tackle.

15) Colts: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia: The Colts' biggest need is arguably at receiver, and they get the next-closest thing in Bowers.

16) Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, OL, Seahawks: The Seahawks have a pair of young starting offensive tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, but their interior stinks. Fautanu slides right in at guard and starts immediately.

17) Jaguars: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo: Old friend Ronald Darby is heading into his 10th NFL season. Mitchell being available this late is a dream scenario for Jacksonville.

18) Bengals: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA: Trey Hendrickson is unhappy with his contract situation and has asked for a trade. Latu is a polished edge rusher with an extensive repertoire of pass rush moves who is better equipped to contribute immediately than some other rookie edge rushers.

19) Rams: Byron Murphy, DT, Texas: Aaron Donald's retirement leaves a gaping hole on the interior of the Rams' defense.

20) Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon: The Steelers' projected starting center a day before the draft? Nate Herbig.

21) Dolphins: Graham Barton, OL, Duke: The Dolphins lost Robert Hunt and Connor Williams in free agency and need to restock their interior offensive line.

22) Eagles: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia: In our final Eagles-only mock draft on Wednesday we projected that the Eagles would trade up for Mims. In you would like to catch up on the logic for that pick, you may do so here. In this case, the Eagles stick and pick and land their guy.

23) Patriots: Michael Penix, QB, Washington: Aaaaand the Patriots get their quarterback anyway after trading out of the 3rd overall spot.

24) Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma: The Cowboys almost have no other choice but to select an offensive tackle, and Guyton is essentially who is left for them.

25) Packers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa: The extremely versatile DeJean gives the Packers options in their improving secondary.

26) Buccaneers: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State: Verse isn't expected to slide this far, so this would be a steal for the Bucs, who need pass rushing help.

27) Cardinals: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State: The Cardinals had the third-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2023.

28) Bills: Brian Thomas, Jr., WR, LSU: The Bills are highly likely to draft a receiver after trading Stefon Diggs, and Thomas is the best one available.

29) Lions: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri: Robinson is a high effort motor guy who seems to fit what the Lions are building.

30) Ravens: Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona: The Ravens lost both starting guards in free agency and they traded RT Morgan Moses to the Jets.

31) 49ers: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois: The Niners' only good DT is Javon Hargrave, whose cap number skyrockets in 2025.

32) Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas: And to round out the first round, of course the Chiefs add a guy who ran the fastest 40 time in NFL history to stretch the field for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader