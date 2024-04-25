NFL Draft rumors: Eagles have been 'calling a bunch of teams about moving up'

With the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft mere hours away, rumors are all over the place. The latest one concerns the Eagles.

Per the ever-plugged in Daniel Jeremiah, appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show," the Eagles have been "calling a bunch of teams about moving up."

It makes sense. The Eagles are armed with two second-round picks, which could help them maneuver up the draft. A leap for an offensive lineman, such as Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga or Washington's Troy Fautanu, would make sense. Our own Jimmy Kempski has the Birds trading up for Georgia's Amarius Mims in his latest Eagles-only mock draft. If the Eagles want to do such a deal for a cornerback, maybe the move would be for someone like Alabama's Terrion Arnold or Toledeo's Quinyon Mitchell.

As Philadelphia is well aware, Howie Roseman isn't afraid to make big moves. Perhaps the sparks will start flying on Thursday night.

