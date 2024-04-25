More Sports:

April 25, 2024

NFL Draft rumors: Eagles have been 'calling a bunch of teams about moving up'

Will the Eagles make a move and trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft? Here's what the latest rumors says.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Howie-Roseman-NFL-Draft-2024 Bill Streicher/USA Today

Howie Roseman has always prioritized the trenches during the NFL Draft.

With the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft mere hours away, rumors are all over the place. The latest one concerns the Eagles.

Per the ever-plugged in Daniel Jeremiah, appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show," the Eagles have been "calling a bunch of teams about moving up."

It makes sense. The Eagles are armed with two second-round picks, which could help them maneuver up the draft. A leap for an offensive lineman, such as Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga or Washington's Troy Fautanu, would make sense. Our own Jimmy Kempski has the Birds trading up for Georgia's Amarius Mims in his latest Eagles-only mock draft. If the Eagles want to do such a deal for a cornerback, maybe the move would be for someone like Alabama's Terrion Arnold or Toledeo's Quinyon Mitchell.

As Philadelphia is well aware, Howie Roseman isn't afraid to make big moves. Perhaps the sparks will start flying on Thursday night.

