Philly airport shares its plans to spend $500 million on upgrades ahead of 2026

The Philadelphia International Airport announced it's making some much-needed upgrades ahead of a busy 2026 when thousands of tourists are expected to come to the area for a variety of high-profile events.

"PHL turned 85 this year, and admittedly in some places, we look our age," Department of Aviation CEO Atif Saeed said.

Next year, the Philadelphia area will be hosting World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game and the PGA Championship, plus there will be semiquincentennial celebrations for America's 250th birthday throughout the year. City and airport officials offered some insight into plans for spiffing up the city's travel hub at a State of the Airport event Wednesday.

The airport, in partnership with American Airlines, will spend $500 million on 50 projects — with some already underway, Saeed said. The upgrades include new exits and murals at Terminals D and E, added signage in the airport and on nearby roadways, and 16 new or renovated restrooms. In the waiting areas, there will be new carpets and seating.

Saeed said most of the projects are scheduled for completion before the end of 2025, although some might move into the early part of next year. He said all of them are expected to be completed before next summer, when the city's schedule of events picks up.

Despite the tourism push, though, Saeed said he doesn't expect a spike in travelers and flights.

"We're not expecting any increased capacity," he said. "We're not building any new gates or anything like that."

At the Northeast Philadelphia airport, crews are at work on a new administration building and a new building for the critical airfield crews, as well as updates to staff workspaces and locker rooms. Both airports also unveiled new logos Wednesday, and PHL announced a new slogan that will be popping up in its marketing: "Good things start here."

In 2025, PHL is on pace to see about 30 million passengers, the same as 2024, and hosts about 335 daily takeoffs and landings, Saeed said. There have been a number of facility upgrades this year, with American Airlines opening two new premium lounges. MarketPlace PHL, the group which manages the airport's shops, restaurants and services, also added outposts of local eateries Oyster House, Sabrina's Cafe, Federal Donuts, Elixr Coffee and Middle Child.

The Philly airport has also added a number of international flight destinations, including to Prague and Budapest, and it will soon resume service to Naples, Italy. In December, American Airlines, which hosts 64% of passengers at the airport, will also add service to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Spirit Airlines recently picked up flights to Charlotte. And Frontier Airlines now goes to Los Angeles, Houston and Austin, and will add flights to Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, in December.