American Airlines to open two premium lounges at Philly airport

American Airlines will debut two lounges at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, adding to several new perks and amenities serving premium travelers at the airport this year.

The new lounges, called the Flagship and Admirals Club, cover 25,000 square feet in Terminal A-West between gates A15 and A16. They are replacing American Airlines' former Admirals Club lounge in Terminal A-East, the airline said Tuesday.

The lounges will be open to eligible AAdvantage members, qualifying oneworld members and American Airlines customers traveling in premium cabins on some same-day flights. Travelers can also gain access by paying $150 for the Flagship lounge and $79 for the Admirals Club, according to the Inquirer. Both have bathrooms, spa-style showers, fireplaces, private work areas and plush seating in their main spaces.

At the Flagship, which will primarily serve international and transcontinental travelers, visitors will get a complimentary glass of champagne. They can also can order drinks from a full-service bar and food from a menu created by James Beard-nominated chef Randy Rucker, whose Philly restaurants include East Passyunk's River Twice and Little Water in Rittenhouse.

The upgraded Admirals Club lounge has a full-service bar and self-serve areas for food and coffee. It also has a play space for kids.

Provided Image/American Airlines The self-serve bar at the Admirals Club is shown in the photo above.

Philadelphia is one of American Airlines' hub cities with flights to more 120 destinations in 26 countries. On peak travel days in 2024, the airline had more than 355 departing flights from PHL.The airport's 30.9 million travelers last year marked the highest total since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer, PHL will be among a small group of airports where American Airlines tests out its new Flagship premium seats. The airline's two Boeing 787-9 aircrafts — used for international flights — each have 51 Flagship seats with private booths and adjustable seating that can lay flat. Service for Flagship seating includes a multi-course meal and other amenities.

At PHL, Flagship seating will be available for travelers heading to London's Heathrow Airport and Switzerland's Zurich Airport. American Airlines expects to expand its fleet of Boeing 787-9 planes to 30 by 2029.

American Airlines is introducing flights to a wider range of European cities this year, including the start of daily service to Milan and Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday.

In February, PHL also debuted the Chase Sapphire Lounge between terminals D and E. That lounge — open only to those with Chase Sapphire Reserve, J.P. Morgan Reserve and Ritz-Carlton credit cards — covers 20,000 square feet and includes a beer garden, arcade games and nursing room. The food at the lounge is provided by Fishtown sandwich shop Middle Child Clubhouse, which is also opening a separate restaurant outside the lounge in Terminal D in the fall.