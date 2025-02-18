Philly airport had 30.9 million flyers in 2024, more than any year since the pandemic

The Philadelphia International Airport had more flyers in 2024 than any year since the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport said Tuesday.

Last year, 30.9 million people passed through the airport's TSA gates, 27 million for domestic flights and 3.8 million for international. That's up roughly 10% from 2023, when there were 28.1 million travelers, and it was the busiest year since 33 million people flew in 2019.

The growth was largely in domestic flights, which saw an additional 3 million flyers between the two years.

Summer was the busiest time, with more than 3 million travelers in July and August — the first time that mark was reached in a month since 2019.

Philadelphia Department of Aviation CEO Atif Saeed attributed the rise to the city hosting large events like WrestleMania and new international flights to Copenhagen, Denmark; Naples, Italy; and Nice, France. He said the airport surpassed 2023 totals by November, before the holiday rush.

Looking ahead, the airport could expect the trend to continue in 2025, with the return of direct flights to Mexico City, and the city hosting FIFA Club World Cup matches and the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Homecoming celebration. And 2026 will likely see even more of a boost with a long list of major events in the city, including World Cup games at Lincoln Financial Field, the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, NCAA March Madness games at the Wells Fargo Center, the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, and the many festivities in the city surrounding the country's 250th birthday.

The Northeast Philadelphia Airpot, which is also owned and operated by the city's Department of Aviation, had a 6.6% increase in travelers in 2024.