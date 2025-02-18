More News:

February 18, 2025

Philly airport had 30.9 million flyers in 2024, more than any year since the pandemic

The roughly 10% increase in travelers from 2023 was largely because of a rise in domestic flights.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Travel
Philadelphia airport travelers 2024 Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

In 2024, 30.9 million travelers flew in and out of the Philadelphia International Airport. Officials said that's the highest total since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic drastically affected travel.

The Philadelphia International Airport had more flyers in 2024 than any year since the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport said Tuesday.

Last year, 30.9 million people passed through the airport's TSA gates, 27 million for domestic flights and 3.8 million for international. That's up roughly 10% from 2023, when there were 28.1 million travelers, and it was the busiest year since 33 million people flew in 2019

MORE: Anxious to fly after the recent plane crashes? Here are ways to cope with those fears

The growth was largely in domestic flights, which saw an additional 3 million flyers between the two years. 

Summer was the busiest time, with more than 3 million travelers in July and August — the first time that mark was reached in a month since 2019. 

Philadelphia Department of Aviation CEO Atif Saeed attributed the rise to the city hosting large events like WrestleMania and new international flights to Copenhagen, Denmark; Naples, Italy; and Nice, France. He said the airport surpassed 2023 totals by November, before the holiday rush. 

Looking ahead, the airport could expect the trend to continue in 2025, with the return of direct flights to Mexico City, and the city hosting FIFA Club World Cup matches and the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Homecoming celebration. And 2026 will likely see even more of a boost with a long list of major events in the city, including World Cup games at Lincoln Financial Field, the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, NCAA March Madness games at the Wells Fargo Center, the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Cluband the many festivities in the city surrounding the country's 250th birthday

The Northeast Philadelphia Airpot, which is also owned and operated by the city's Department of Aviation, had a 6.6% increase in travelers in 2024. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Travel Philadelphia Planes Travelers Airports Statistics Philadelphia International Airport

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Philly's most iconic address: now yours
Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Inclement weather delays SS United States departure to Wednesday

SS United States departure

Sponsored

38th Annual Philadelphia All Star Labor Classic Is Sunday, April 13th

Limited - IBEW - All Star Classic 2024 Photo

Food & Drink

Fork's new top chef wants to 'champion Philadelphia cuisine'

Sam Henzy Fork

Health News

Infant deaths increased in states that implemented abortion bans, study finds

Infant mortality abortion

Family-Friendly

St. Patrick's Day parade adopts service theme for March 16 event

St. Patrick's Day

Eagles

The clock is ticking for other Philly teams after another Eagles Super Bowl win

SB Parade - Claggett

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved