May 20, 2025

Medical helicopter makes 'miracle' emergency landing on front lawn in Whitemarsh Township neighborhood

The pilot was able to put down the aircraft without any injuries, officials said. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
A medical helicopter made an emergency landing in Montgomery County on Monday evening.

A PennSTAR medical helicopter made an emergency landing in the front lawn of a house in a Whitemarsh Township neighborhood in Montgomery County on Monday night. All three crew members aboard are safe and no injuries were reported on the ground, officials said. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the reason for the pilot being forced to put the aircraft down.

"We got very lucky tonight. It's a miracle," Whitemarsh Township Police Chief Christopher Ward said at a new conference Monday night. "The pilot did an amazing job from all accounts. As out of control as it was, he controlled it into an area and put it down without striking any homes, any vehicles or any people."

The Whitemarsh Township Police Department was working with emergency services to safely secure the area and are asking residents who have found debris related to the incident to contact them via 911, according to a Facebook post.

The helicopter was traveling from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia and heading to Wings Field airport in Blue Bell, officials said. There were no patients on board and the crew was taken to the hospital for precautionary checkups after the landing.

The helicopter will be left on a property on the 6000 block of Musket Road until the FAA and NTSB complete the investigation, Ward said.

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

