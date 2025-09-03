Philly's 2026 plans include walking tours, block parties and Liberty Bell replicas

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city officials announced plans to invest in neighborhoods around the city ahead of America's 250th birthday celebration — including installing Liberty Bell replicas at 20 locations.

Between January and October, stakeholders will collaborate on projects to beautify 20 commercial corridors, host walking tours and support 250 block parties. Leaders held a news conference Wednesday to reveal early details for the semiquincentennial, which honors the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Local artists will collaborate with community leaders to design fiberglass Liberty Bells to be placed in public parks and along commercial corridors.

City Council members will work with community leaders on where to put promotional banners, commemorative benches and large planters. Parker's office said the beautification efforts are meant to promote small businesses and incentivize commercial development. The city did not provide a list of the 20 corridors, but speakers mentioned Lancaster Avenue, Germantown Avenue and the intersection of Frankford and Cottman avenues.

From May to October, there will be walking and bus tours that will highlight a different neighborhood every week. Block captains and community historians will work to write the scripts, determine the routes and train the guides.

For the 250 block parties, organizers will receive “Life, Liberty, and Happiness” kits with merchandise, decorations, toys, games and other resources for celebrations. Plus, 25 participants in the annual most beautiful block contest will get "super block parties" with DJs, vendors and other entertainment.

Jackie Williams, the director of operations for the Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association, expects the efforts to have a significant impact on the neighborhood. She said 15 planters were installed on the corridor from 39th to 41st streets, and residents have already noted that they've never seen anything like it on the avenue.

"It's all about beautification," Williams said. "If people can see that people are invested in their community, now that makes them feel better about being there and shopping in the community."

Thus far, the city has announced $100 million in investments for 2026 events, which include hosting World Cup matches and the MLB All-Star Game in addition to the semiquincentennial. Leaders said Wednesday that a group of philanthropic organizations donated another $16.25 million for these efforts.

Parker called the celebration one of the most significant milestones in the nation's history.

"The city has an incredible privilege and responsibility to lead the nation and commemorate this historic moment," Parker said.