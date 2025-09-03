More Culture:

September 03, 2025

Bluebird Distilling is now selling canned Old Fashioned Whiskey Cocktails

The Phoenixville distillery's signature drink comes in 3-ounce cans that can be purchased at its bottle shop and online.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
bluebird distilling cans Provided Image/Bluebird Distilling

Bluebird Distilling is now selling canned Old Fashioned Whiskey Cocktails at its Phoenixville bottle shop. Pennsylvania residents also can buy them online.

Bluebird Distilling is now selling canned cocktails featuring its signature recipe.

The 80 proof Old Fashioned Whiskey Cocktails (40% ABV), made with Bluebird's Four Grain Bourbon, bitters and a touch of cane sugar, come in 3-ounce steel cans. Packs of four can be purchased for $26.99 at Bluebird's bottle shop in Phoenixville and, for Pennsylvania residents, its online store.

MORE: Saquon Barkley teams up with Wawa to design new hoagie

The nose of the cocktail includes aromas of tobacco, toffee and orange zest, while sweeter notes of caramel and baking spice make up its palate before finishing with a velvety orange, vanilla and spice flavors.

"A large portion of our audience are outdoors-lovers and we're always getting tagged in photos of people enjoying Bluebird spirits out in the mountains, on the trail, you name it," Jared Adkins, Bluebird Distilling founder and owner said in a statement. "We're excited to offer a small-but-mighty cocktail that is truly craft — and can be easily brought along wherever nature takes you."  

Earlier this year, Bluebird Distilling began a $2 million expansion at its flagship location in Phoenixville. It is adding a full-service pizzeria, restaurant, seating areas, an expanded bottle shop and new coffee menu. Its new restaurant will focus on house-made bread products, seasonal sandwiches and salads. The expansion will mark the company's first time selling food, and Adkins teased that more surprises may be in the works.

Bluebird Distting renovation 3Provided Image/Bluebird Distilling

The $2 million expansion at Bluebird Distilling will add a new bar, shown here.


"We're working on so many things right now, between the new canned cocktails, our expansion of operations and much more that I can't share just yet — including more extensions of our brands," Adkins said. "Diversifying the range and quantity of spirits and products we produce has proven a fun, albeit challenging, new adventure. I can't wait to see where it takes us."

Adkins has other business ventures that work in tandem with Bluebird Distilling, including Char & Steve Coffee and Spirits — a roastery that sells coffee-infused spirits — and Townie Bourbon, a line of "dive-bar-friendly" bourbon.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Phoenixville Whiskey Alcohol Bourbon Distilleries

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen

Just In

Must Read

Government

With Philly water rate hikes kicking in, average customers can expect to pay nearly $100 more per year

pwd rate increase

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Children's Health

Young children with ADHD are being medicated too quickly, study says

ADHD Medication Prescription

Entertainment

How the creator of Miss Piggy became Philly's go-to mascot maker

Bonnie Erickson

Fall

Ghost Tours of Philadelphia

01Ghost tour

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved