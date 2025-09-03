Bluebird Distilling is now selling canned Old Fashioned Whiskey Cocktails

Bluebird Distilling is now selling canned cocktails featuring its signature recipe.

The 80 proof Old Fashioned Whiskey Cocktails (40% ABV), made with Bluebird's Four Grain Bourbon, bitters and a touch of cane sugar, come in 3-ounce steel cans. Packs of four can be purchased for $26.99 at Bluebird's bottle shop in Phoenixville and, for Pennsylvania residents, its online store.

The nose of the cocktail includes aromas of tobacco, toffee and orange zest, while sweeter notes of caramel and baking spice make up its palate before finishing with a velvety orange, vanilla and spice flavors.

"A large portion of our audience are outdoors-lovers and we're always getting tagged in photos of people enjoying Bluebird spirits out in the mountains, on the trail, you name it," Jared Adkins, Bluebird Distilling founder and owner said in a statement. "We're excited to offer a small-but-mighty cocktail that is truly craft — and can be easily brought along wherever nature takes you."

Earlier this year, Bluebird Distilling began a $2 million expansion at its flagship location in Phoenixville. It is adding a full-service pizzeria, restaurant, seating areas, an expanded bottle shop and new coffee menu. Its new restaurant will focus on house-made bread products, seasonal sandwiches and salads. The expansion will mark the company's first time selling food, and Adkins teased that more surprises may be in the works.

The $2 million expansion at Bluebird Distilling will add a new bar, shown here.



"We're working on so many things right now, between the new canned cocktails, our expansion of operations and much more that I can't share just yet — including more extensions of our brands," Adkins said. "Diversifying the range and quantity of spirits and products we produce has proven a fun, albeit challenging, new adventure. I can't wait to see where it takes us."

Adkins has other business ventures that work in tandem with Bluebird Distilling, including Char & Steve Coffee and Spirits — a roastery that sells coffee-infused spirits — and Townie Bourbon, a line of "dive-bar-friendly" bourbon.

