September 02, 2025

Saquon Barkley teams up with Wawa to design new hoagie

The Eagles running back also stars in a new commercial promoting his sandwich, dubbed 'The Saquon.'

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Saquon Barkley Wawa

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley teamed up with Wawa on a limited edition hoagie and appears in a new commercial promoting the convenience store chain. Above, Barkley speaks at a press conference in July.

Armed with a signature sandwich and a winning smile, Saquon Barkley is the newest face of Wawa. 

The Eagles running back teamed up with the convenience store chain on a hoagie, the Saquon, which is available for a limited time. Barkley also stars in a new commercial, delivering bites and a little bit of celebrity to fans. 

MORE: 'The endeavor will reward you': Philly underground rap scene veterans ShrapKnel keep pushing forward

Barkley's sandwich features oven-roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, onions and spicy mustard. It can be ordered as either a hoagie or a wrap at all Wawa locations. Barkley said it's "mad basic," but it is what he orders from Wawa.

In the commercial, Barkley stops by the homes of Eagles fans to hand out hoagies, sign autographs and pose for photos. Wawa said the residents were told someone would be dropping by their neighborhood, but they were not told who it would be. 

Barkley, who grew up near Allentown, says in the commercial that he's been going to Wawa since he was 8 years old. 

"It's just kind of my snack on-the-go that you know you can trust, you know it's going to taste good and you've got healthy options, you can actually get a really good meal," he says in the ad. 

Watch the full commercial below:

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

