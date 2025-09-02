Saquon Barkley teams up with Wawa to design new hoagie

Armed with a signature sandwich and a winning smile, Saquon Barkley is the newest face of Wawa.

The Eagles running back teamed up with the convenience store chain on a hoagie, the Saquon, which is available for a limited time. Barkley also stars in a new commercial, delivering bites and a little bit of celebrity to fans.

Barkley's sandwich features oven-roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, onions and spicy mustard. It can be ordered as either a hoagie or a wrap at all Wawa locations. Barkley said it's "mad basic," but it is what he orders from Wawa.

In the commercial, Barkley stops by the homes of Eagles fans to hand out hoagies, sign autographs and pose for photos. Wawa said the residents were told someone would be dropping by their neighborhood, but they were not told who it would be.

Barkley, who grew up near Allentown, says in the commercial that he's been going to Wawa since he was 8 years old.

"It's just kind of my snack on-the-go that you know you can trust, you know it's going to taste good and you've got healthy options, you can actually get a really good meal," he says in the ad.

Watch the full commercial below: